Curve and SeaWolves Washed out Friday

Published on May 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa .- Altoona and Erie's Friday night game was postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will make the game up with a doubleheader, consisting of a pair of 7-inning games, on Saturday, May 23 beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Fans holding tickets to Friday night's game may exchange them for another game this season based on availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the box office. The box office is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and every game day.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 22, 2026

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