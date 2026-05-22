Curve Rally for Walk-Off Win in 10 Innings

Published on May 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa .- The Curve rallied from a three-run deficit and earned their second walk-off win of the season, with a 7-6 win in ten innings over the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

In the bottom of the 10th, Derek Berg sent a towering flyball to the warning track to advance the ghost runner, Will Taylor, to third. Javier Rivas' one-out bloop single drove in Taylor to tie the game at six apiece. Matt King reached on a catcher's interference and Keiner Delgado walked to move the winning run to third. Duce Gourson worked a full count with two outs and the bases loaded before taking high for ball four to win the game.

It was Altoona's second comeback in the late innings, rallying from a 5-2 deficit after seven and a 6-5 deficit after the top of the ninth.

Curve Lefty Connor Wietgrefe tossed 3.2 innings in his ninth start of the year. He struck out six Erie hitters, which tied his season-high in strikeouts. He has struck out six batters three times this season. Wietgrefe, who had only allowed one homer entering Thursday, gave up two blasts to increase his season total to three.

Altoona loaded the bases twice in the late innings as they mounted their rally. Delgado grounded out in the sixth to leave the bases loaded after three straight two-out hits. In the eighth, P.J. Hilson reached on a fielder's choice and throwing error by the catcher to score Taylor. Delgado saw a second chance with runners on second and third and capitalized. The switch-hitting shortstop doubled on a grounder into left to tie the game at five.

Berg mashed his fourth homer of the year in the fourth inning to make it a 4-2 game. Taylor made his first start since May 10 as he returned from injury.

The Curve's 12-game streak without an error ended with back-to-back errors to begin the second inning that scored the game's first run for Erie.

With the seven runs scored in the game, Curve fans can get 50% off a regular menu priced pizza at Papa John's on Monday with the promo code CURVE50.

Altoona plays the fourth game of a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. The Curve will send RHP Peyton Stumbo to the mound against RHP Kenny Serwa for Erie.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2026

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