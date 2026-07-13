Bigbie's Walk-Off Lifts Moon Mammoths to Series Split with Senators

Published on July 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie Moon Mammoths (14-4, 50-36) split the series against the Harrisburg Senators (9-7, 43-42) with a 3-2 walk-off win on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park.

With runners on the corners in the tenth inning, Justice Bigbie roped a two-out single into center field to extend his hit streak to 16 games and push Erie into the all-star break on a three-game win streak.

The game was a pitcher's duel despite slow starts from both sides on the mound. Moon Mammoths starter Max Alba ran into some trouble against the top of the Harrisburg order in the first inning with two runners in scoring position with one out but allowed just a single run in the inning thanks to Seth Stephenson cutting down a runner at the plate to end the threat.

Stephenson continued the momentum from the field as he worked a leadoff walk against Harrisburg starter Alex Clemmey and scored on a steal of home as Andrew Jenkins lengthened a rundown between first to second to allow the run to come across and tie the game.

Alba finished his outing after 3.2 innings of one-run ball, striking out three of the final four batters that he faced.

After three straight hitless innings, Patrick Lee brought the Erie offense back to life in the fifth inning with a one-out double against Clemmey. Viandel Pena put the Moon Mammoths in front by dropping a flare into right field to score Lee.

Erie worked out of jams on the mound in the seventh and eighth innings before Harrisburg broke through to tie the game in the ninth. Jonathan Thomas pulled a soft single down the third base line and tie the game. Max Romero Jr. collided with Moon Mammoths third baseman EJ Exposito at third base and came in to score as the ball dribbled down the line.

Tanner Kohlhepp posted a scoreless tenth inning to set up the Erie bats and Bigbie delivered the walk-off single to secure the win for the Moon Mammoths.

Erie enters the All-Star break with a 3.5-game lead atop the Eastern League's Southwest Division 2nd Half standings with a nine-game road trip starting on Friday night in Richmond.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2026

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