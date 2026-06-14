June 14, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LAST TIME OUT The Portland Sea Dogs fell 3-2 to the Reading Fightin Phils on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Johanfran Garcia extended his hitting streak to nine games and is batting .450 during that span with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI. Miguel Bleis was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored for his second consecutive multi-hit game.

THE OUTLIER On Friday, Portland was 5-for-17 with runners in scoring position (.294), and completed a six run comeback to earn their first win of the week. In their four losses this week, the Sea Dogs are 5-for-41 (.122) with runners in scoring position, and have left 33 runners on base. All four losses have ended with the tying or leading run either at the plate or on base.

HITS ON HITS Portland recorded a season-high 18 hits in their comeback win Friday night. All eleven players who have recorded an at bat for the Sea Dogs this week have at least two hits. Johanfran Garcia (.526) and Franklin Arias (.500) are leading the way with ten hits and seven hits respectively.

CLOSE, BUT NO CIGAR Since May 2nd, the Sea Dogs have lost 17 games. Only one of those games, a 7-3 loss to Reading on May 23rd, was lost by four or more runs. They have eight one run losses, seven two run losses, one three run loss, and one four run loss.

JOHANFRAN'S JUNE Johanfran Garcia has had a hot start to June, currently riding a team-leading nine game hit streak that began on June 2nd. In that span, Garcia has 18 total hits, six multi-hit games, including his last four straight, five doubles, two home runs, five runs scored, and eight RBI. He has also reached base in a team-high 16 straight games, dating back to May 23rd.

SEA DOGS SERIES FINALES Portland is 7-2 overall and 3-1 on the road in series finales this season. Their lone series finale loss came on May 17th at Hartford, falling 5-6 on a Yard Goats walk-off. Their last series finale against Reading came on May 24th, and was a ten-inning 4-3 win, with a Johanfran Garcia single walking off the game for Portland.

EASTERN LEAGUE UPDATE The Portland Sea Dogs sit in fourth place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. Hartford (35-26) is on top of the standings, 5.0 games ahead of Portland, while Somerset (34-28) is 1.5 games back after last night's win against Binghamton, putting them at 4-1 on the week. New Hampshire (30-30) sits in third, 4.5 games back of Hartford, and are 1-5 against the Yard Goats this week. Next week, Portland plays Somerset, Hartford plays Reading, and New Hampshire plays Binghamton.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 14, 2019 - Konner Wade earns his first win in the Red Sox system, working seven innings on seven hits and one run, as Portland wins at Akron, 3-1...Durbin Feltman pitched two hitless innings for his third save of the year.

SEA DOGS VS. KYLE BRNOVICH RHP Kyle Brnovich (1-5, 6.08 ERA) started against Portland in their last series finale on May 24th. He gave up two runs on seven hits, one home run, with no walks and four strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz (2-3, 5.32 ERA) will make his eleventh appearance and tenth start of the season. He has dealt 49 strikeouts in 45.2 innings pitched. Holobetz earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of April 13-19; he struck out a career-high 11 batters in 7.0 innings pitched against Altoona, allowing one run on one hit, a solo homer. Holobetz was acquired by the Red Sox in a May 2025 trade from the Brewers along with Yophery Rodriguez and a draft pick in exchange for RHP Quinn Priester.







Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2026

June 14, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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