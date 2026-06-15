Cobb Walks It Off to Cap Somerset's Five-Win Series Over Binghamton

Published on June 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







The Somerset Patriots defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by a final score of 7-6 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark.

With six games remaining in the first half, the Patriots enter the final week of the first half sitting 0.5 games behind first place Hartford in the Northeast Division.

The win clinched Somerset's second five-win series of the season (4/28 - 5/3 vs. POR) and it was the Patriots' seventh win in their last eight games. Somerset comes away from the game with a record of 35-28, a season-best seven games over .500. The Patriots' 20-10 record since May 12 leads all Eastern League teams.

The Patriots finished their season series with Binghamton by going 11-7 in 18 games.

The extra innings win moved Somerset to 2-3 in five extra innings games this season. The 7-6 win was Somerset's second straight one-run victory, moving them to 12-11 in 23 one-run games, which are the 2nd-most in the Eastern League. The result also marked Somerset's fifth straight game decided by three runs or less, bringing their record to 22-17 in such games.

The Patriots collected at least one extra base hit in the game for a franchise record 63rd straight game, signaling the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball.

RHP Ben Hess (3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) did not factor into a decision in the game. Hess' 3.1 IP and 51 pitches were both his most in a game in six starts since returning off the 7-day IL on 5/14.

RHP Tony Rossi (1.0 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) pitched a scoreless ninth inning, helping send the game to extra innings. Dating back to 4/9 with High-A Hudson Valley, Rossi extended his scoreless streak to 18 games and 19.1 IP. During the streak, Rossi has allowed 6 H and 3 BB with 28 K, totaling a 0.47 WHIP and .095 BAA.

DH Jackson Castillo (1-for-5, RBI) tacked on his 11th RBI of the series with an RBI-single in the fourth inning. In six games during the series, Castillo went 7-for-24 (.292) with 4 HR, 5 XBH, 11 RBI, 4 BB and a 1.226 OPS.

RF Garrett Martin (3-for-5, 2 RBI, R) secured his fourth three-hit game and 16th multi-hit game of the season, tying for the team lead (Coby Morales). Martin notched RBI-singles in both the third and fourth innings to extend his Eastern League lead in RBI to 49. Martin's 19 home runs and 10 total bases also continue to lead the Eastern League.

CF DJ Gladney (1-for-5, 2 RBI, 2B) gave Somerset its first lead with a two-run double in the third inning. Gladney extended his active on base streak to a team-leading 14 games. During the streak, Gladney is 16-for-55 (.291/.339/.727) with 6 HR, 11 XBH, 18 RBI, 10 R and 4 BB. Since hitting his first home run of the season on May 2, Gladney is slashing .264/.331/.628 with 12 HR, 19 XBH, 30 RBI, 21 R, 12 BB and 8 SB. Gladney's 12 home runs since the start of May are tied with his teammate Garrett Martin for the most in the Eastern League over that stretch.

SS Owen Cobb (2-for-4, RBI, 2 R, 2 2B, BB) brought home the winning run from second base in the bottom of the tenth inning with a bunt that led to a throwing error on the final play of the game. Cobb recorded his eighth multi-hit game of the season and his first since 5/27 vs. NH. He also recorded multiple extra base hits in a game for the third time this season and the first time since 5/27 vs. NH.







Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2026

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