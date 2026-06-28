Binghamton Silenced as Erie Clinches Series Victory

Published on June 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Erie, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-4) get overpowered by the Erie SeaWolves (4-1), 8-1, from UPMC Park and have lost four of the first five of the series.

Binghamton right-hander R.J. Gordon made his ninth start of the year for Binghamton and looked good to begin putting down Erie in order in the first inning. In the second, Erie took a 2-0 lead.

Third baseman E.J. Exposito hit an RBI double off the left field wall and scored left fielder Garrett Pennington, who led off the frame with a base hit. Designated hitter Aaron Antonini followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring first baseman Andrew Jenkins, who also singled.

Then in the third inning, Erie mustered together a two-out rally to take a 5-0 lead.

Center fielder Chris Meyers hit a double, and Pennington followed with an RBI single, tallying his sixth Double-A RBI.

After a walk to Jenkins, second baseman Max Burt delivered an RBI single. Gordon was pulled with two outs and the bases loaded for right-hander Justin Armbruster, who hit Antonini with a pitch to score a run.

Gordon went 2.2 innings, allowing five earned runs and six hits while walking two and striking out two. Armbruster finished 1.1 innings and did not allow a run while walking one and striking out one.

Erie left-hander and top pitching prospect Andrew Sears allowed one run over 4.0 innings while striking out four batters.

The Ponies got to Sears in the fourth inning as shortstop Wyatt Young tallied a two-out single and right fielder Jaylen Palmer followed with an RBI double to make it 5-1.

Palmer has 19 hits with 10 doubles through his first 28 games with Binghamton.

Right-hander Saul Garcia was dominant for Binghamton in relief, tossing 2.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts. Garcia has not allowed a run in 21 of his 27 appearances.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, right-hander Carlos Guzman entered in relief and allowed a lead-off home run to right fielder Justice Bigbee to give Erie a 6-1 advantage. It was Erie's first base runner since the fourth inning.

After Guzman walked the bases loaded, Expositio delivered a sacrifice fly to make it 7-1 SeaWolves, then Guzman struck out Antonini to end the frame.

Then in the eighth inning, Erie tacked on again, this time off of right-hander Brian Metoyer. Graham singled with one out, and with two outs, Meyers clubbed an RBI double, his second of the game, to give Erie an 8-1 lead.

Erie's bullpen was flawless, allowing two hits over the final five innings. Righthander Dariel Fregio struck out three over 2.0 scoreless frames, then right-hander Trevin Michael struck out two over 2.0 scoreless innings.

In the ninth inning, right-hander Luke Taggert shut the door, retiring the side in the ninth.

Binghamton went 90-47 last year and has now lost 46 games this season. The offense has scored one run over the last 18 innings.

The Rumble Ponies close out a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) on Sunday at UPMC Park Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, and the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: Jaylen Palmer, in 28 games, has 19 hits with 10 doubles...(1-for-4, 2B, RBI)...Nick Lucky has six hits in the series (1-for-3)...Wyatt Young (1-for-3, R, BB)...Chris Suero (1-for-4)...Saul Garcia (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO).







Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2026

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