Baysox Hold Senators Hitless into Seventh, Win, 4-1

Published on June 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







BOWIE, Md. - Led by LHP Sebastian Gongora (W, 6-3) for the first five innings, the Baysox held the Senators hitless for 6.1 innings. Chesapeake snapped Harrisburg's three-game winning streak with a 4-1 win Saturday night.

Troubled by rain, the game was slated to start with a slight delay. The teams took the field 15 minutes after the originally scheduled 6:35 p.m. first pitch time and began their warmups in a moderate rain, but the umpires pulled the teams off the field and called for the tarp as the rain continued to pick up pace.

The game got under way at 7:45 p.m., but after a groundout started the action, the home plate area required nearly 20 minutes of work, further delaying the game.

It was no trouble for Gongora, though, who allowed just one baserunner in his five innings, issuing a two-out walk to Cortland Lawson in the third.

RHP Jeisson Cabrera followed and retired the first four batters he faced. Cayden Wallace then took him deep to left-centerfield for his 18th home run of the season. The long ball made the score 4-1.

On the mound for the Sens, RHP Max Kranick, on a rehab assignment from the Nats, opened the game with a scoreless first inning. Ethan Anderson doubled with one out and advanced to third on a fly out, but Kranick struck out Anderson De Los Santos to end the inning and strand the runner.

RHP Kyle Luckham (L, 4-6) followed for the next five innings. Luckham surrendered two runs in each the fourth and sixth innings, including a leadoff homer in the sixth to Chesapeake's Aron Estrada.

In all, Luckham allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits, one walk and six strikeouts.

RHP Seth Shuman made his 2026 Senators debut in the seventh, working around a walk and a single for a scoreless inning.

RHP Aaron Shortridge came on for the eighth and retired the side in order.

Meanwhile, after Wallace's homer in the seventh, Harrisburg did not manage to place another man on base.

The Sens aim to take the series from the Baysox tomorrow afternoon with RHP Josh Randall (3-1) set to make his second start of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2026

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