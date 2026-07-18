Fisher Cats Handle Harrisburg on Friday Night, 5-2

Published on July 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - Out of the 2026 Major League All-Star break, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-8, 45-41) led wire-to-wire on Friday night over the Harrisburg Senators (9-8, 43-43) and won their series opener at FNB Field with a 5-2 final. Five New Hampshire pitchers combined to hold Harrisburg to one earned run in the Friday victory, and the Fisher Cats offense finished 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

New Hampshire starter Gage Stanifer allowed one run, walked three, and struck out six batters in 4-1/3 innings. Right-hander Yondrei Rojas (W, 3-3) struck out three in 1-2/3 innings. Fellow right-hander Kelana Sauer recorded a pair of strikeouts in the seventh.

Relievers Caleb Freeman and Javen Coleman (SV, 6) secured the final six outs of the game. Harrisburg starter Isaac Lyon (L, 3-4) was tagged for two runs in 4-2/3 innings and suffered the loss.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

OF Eddie Micheletti Jr. extended his hits streak to five with a 2-for-4 night. LHP Javen Coleman locked down his sixth save of the season, the most on New Hampshire's active roster. Fisher Cats relievers limit Senators to no earned runs in final 4-2/3 innings 1B Jorge Burgos delivers two big hits, including decisive two-run single with two outs in top of the eighth.

The Fisher Cats wasted no time in the Friday opener. In the top of the first, second baseman Nick Goodwin walked and stole second. Two batters later, right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. singled. With runners on the corners, designated hitter Hedbert Perez laced an RBI single. Following a force out, third baseman Dub Gleed blooped an RBI knock and made it 2-0.

The Senators responded with a run in the fifth. Third baseman Kervin Pichardo walked, and shortstop Cortland Lawson singled to open the inning. Two hitters later, second baseman Devin Fitz-Gerald cracked an RBI single and cut Harrisburg's deficit to one.

New Hampshire added to their lead in the seventh and eighth inning. Gleed kicked off the seventh with a single. With a runner at first, a double from first baseman Jorge Burgos, coupled with an error, allowed Gleed to score. The next inning, the Cats loaded the bases, and Burgos delivered again with a two-run single that made it 5-1.

Harrisburg scratched across a run in the eighth. After loading the bases with one out, center fielder Sam Peterson reached on catcher interference which brought the score to 5-2. The Senators were held scoreless in the ninth as New Hampshire notched a Friday win.

New Hampshire and Harrisburg continue their weekend series on Saturday, July 18, at 6:00 PM. Right-hander Austin Cates (1-3, 5.51 ERA) will start for the Fisher Cats, and the Senators will counter with lefty Alex Clemmey (3-5, 4.32). Coverage begins at 5:40 PM on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from July 17, 2026

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