Bradfield Provides Spark as Baysox Defeat Reading

Published on August 27, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







READING, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, won their second consecutive game over the Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, with a 5-1 win on Wednesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Chesapeake (21-32, 52-68) grabbed a 1-0 lead four batters in against Reading starter Chuck King (L, 7-6). After Enrique Bradfield Jr. led off the game with a double, Adam Retzbach hit a grounder back to King and his throw traveled into right field after first baseman Alex Binelas was blinded by the sun, allowing Bradfield to score. Bradfield matched his season-high with three hits and three runs scored, including two doubles and a stolen base.

Reading (22-31, 47-73) answered in the bottom of the first on a solo homer from Felix Reyes.

The Baysox retook the lead 3-1 with two runs in the fifth on a go-ahead RBI single from Austin Overn and a wild pitch that scored Bradfield from third. Overn has now reached base in 14 of 17 games since joining the Baysox on August 5.

Chesapeake starter Zach Fruit (W, 1-4) pitched a season-high 5.1 innings, allowed one run on two hits and two walks with a Double-A high seven strikeouts to pick up his first Double-A win. The 25-year-old has allowed just one run over his last two starts spanning 9.2 innings pitched.

Doug Hodo extended his career-best hit streak to 11 games with a solo homer in the sixth. Hodo is slashing .370/.408/.674 with five doubles, three homers and eight RBI during this hit streak.

An RBI grounder to second base by Retzbach padded the Baysox lead to four in the seventh. Retzbach is tied for the team lead in RBI with 54 on the season.

Peter Van Loon, Ryan Long, and Tyson Neighbors combined for 3.2 scoreless innings of relief to seal back-to-back wins for Chesapeake. The Baysox bullpen has thrown 10.1 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to Sunday.

Chesapeake and Reading continue their six-game series tomorrow night at FirstEnergy Stadium. RHP Nestor German (5-6, 4.14) will get the ball for the Baysox against RHP Jean Cabrera (6-6, 3.67) for Reading. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.