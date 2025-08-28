Jones' Perfect Night Propels Patriots Past Ponies Late on Wednesday

Brendan Jones of the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in game two of a six-game set at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Wednesday by a score of 6-5.

The Patriots scored the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, improving to 6-5 in games that are tied after the eighth inning.

In Somerset's 35 games since the All-Star break, 30 have been decided by three runs or fewer, with the Patriots going 15-15 in those games. In that span, 17 of the 35 games have been decided by one run, with the Patriots improving to 6-11 in those one-run games. Dating back to 7/10, 16 of the Patriots' last 19 wins have been decided by three runs or less.

Somerset improved to a 5-9 record against Binghamton this year and a 35-35 all-time record against Binghamton.

With 16 games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots lead the Hartford Yard Goats by 1.0 game in the Northeast Division in the second half standings.

RHP Trent Sellers (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K) recorded three strikeouts in one inning of work in his team-leading 22nd start of the season.

RHP Hayden Merda (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) faced six batters and allowed one baserunner in his 17th appearance with Somerset this season. Over his last 13 outings since 7/9 @NH, Merda has allowed one earned run. During this stretch, Merda has allowed 7 H, 7 BB and recorded 13 K in 15.0 IP. In this span, Merda has posted a 0.60 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP and a .135 BA.

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) struck out three of the four batters he faced to record his eighth win of the season. Over his last 30 appearances since 5/9 @AKR, Diaz has allowed two earned runs. During this stretch, Diaz has thrown 36.0 IP over which he has allowed 16 H, 14 BB and recorded 33 K. In this span, Diaz has a 0.50 ERA, a 0.83 WHIP and a .132 BA.

DH Brendan Jones (3-for-3, 3 R, RBI, 3B, 2 BB, SB) reached base safely in each of his five plate appearances and scored the game-winning run on Dylan Jasso's sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-4, 3 RBI, SF, K) extended his hit streak to seven games, the longest active streak of any Patriot, with a single in the fifth and drove in a team-high three RBI. In his last six games since 8/21 Gm. 1 vs. HFD, Jasso is 7-for-20 (.350/.391/.400) with 2 R, 1 2B, 8 RBI, 2 BB and an .791 OPS.

2B Jake Gatewood (3-for-4, R, 2 2B, K) paced the team in extra-base hits with two doubles and scored in the third inning.

RF Garrett Martin (1-for-4, RBI, K) drilled a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, 2 R, 2B, BB, K) ripped a leadoff double to start the game and scored twice, including on a fielder's choice in the third inning.

