Castro Collects Four Hits in 9-8 Extra Innings Loss to Hartford

Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs (24-28, 58-61) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (27-25, 63-58) 9-8 in 11 innings on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. Despite the loss, the Sea Dogs remain 3.5 games out of a playoff spot in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Allan Castro finished the night a home run shy of the cycle. He went four-for-six with two doubles, a triple and two runs. Portland's starter, Dalton Rogers, struck out nine across 6.0 innings of work while allowing one earned run on three hits.

After a leadoff triple by Cole Carrigg in the bottom of the first inning, Jared Thomas drove him home with an RBI double to put Hartford on the board, 1-0.

The Sea Dogs took the lead in the top of the fourth inning. After a one-out double by Ronaldo Hernandez and a walk issued to Caden Rose, Juan Chacon drove home Hernandez to tie the game. An RBI single by Ahbram Liendo scored Rose and Portland took the 2-1 lead.

Brooks Brannon (4) blasted a two-run homer 431 feet to centerfield over the batter's eye further extending Portland's lead in the seventh inning. The Sea Dogs added another run in the top of the ninth inning after Castro led off the inning with a triple then scored on an RBI groundout by Drew Ehrhard.

Trailing 5-1 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Hartford plated four runs to send the game to extras. Benny Montgomery reached on a single then ewas joined on the basepath by Juan Guerrero who drew a walk. Braylen Wimmer drove home Montgomery then a two-run single by Nic Kent tied the game.

In the tenth inning, Ahbram Liendo drove home the runner placed at second base, Caden Rose, with a sacrifice fly to put Portland back on top, 6-5. The Yard Goats answered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI groundout by Charlie Condon.

The Sea Dogs moved two more runs across in the top of the eleventh, courtesy of back-to-back RBI singles by Ehrhard and Ronaldo Hernandez and took an 8-6 lead to the bottom of the inning.

Hartford went on to win it in the bottom of the inning with two outs. Roc Riggio and Nic Kent drew back-to-back walks. Cole Carrigg then popped up a ball to the left side of the infield. The ball fell between third baseman Ahbram Liendo and shortstop Marvin Alcantara for a two-run single and the Yard Goats tied the game, 8-8. Jared Thomas then lined an RBI single to centerfield, allowing Kent to score and Hartford won, 9-8.

RHP Welington Herrera (4-4, 2.82 ERA) earned the win tossing 1.1 innings allowing two unearned runs on two hits while striking out three. RHP Zach Bryant (1-3, 5.56 ERA) was given the loss tossing 1.2 innings allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits while walking two and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats will face off again tomorrow, Thursday August 28th at 7:10pm at Dunkin' Park. Portland will send LHP Eduardo Rivera (0-4, 4.18 ERA) to the bump while Hartford will have LHP Michael Prosecky (3-1, 4.39 ERA on the mound.







