Perez Rifles First Quality Start in Another Late Loss to Erie

Published on August 27, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-29, 50-69) let an early lead slip away to the Erie SeaWolves (25-27, 70-51) at Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday night, 3-2. Making his home debut, New Hampshire starter Fernando Perez allowed two hits and struck out five over six scoreless innings.

The Fisher Cats jumped out to a lead on shortstop Cade Doughty's two-run blast in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 2-0. New Hampshire scattered five runners on base after that as Erie's three-run top of the seventh inning was enough to hand the Cats their third loss in a row.

In this third start with New Hampshire, Perez recorded new Double-A highs with six innings pitched and five strikeouts. Right-hander Devereaux Harrison (L, 6-7) took over in the top of the seventh inning and allowed three runs on three hits over 2/3 innings of relief. Relievers Pat Gallagher and Bobby Milacki kept the SeaWolves off the board for a combined 2-1/3 innings. Gallagher fanned three and allowed one hit in 1-1/3 frames as Milacki pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

Erie starter Andrew Sears (W, 1-1) recorded his first Double-A quality start by surrendering two runs on seven hits over six innings pitched. Relievers Travis Kuhn and Trevin Michael (S, 1) staved off the Cats for the final three frames. Kuhn pitched one scoreless inning before Michael fanned a pair in two innings to lock up his first save of the season.

Tonight's top takeaways:

RHP Fernando Perez fires six scoreless in home debut

INF Cade Doughty goes 2-for-4, cracks third homer of the year

INF Alex De Jesus posts first three-hit game of the season

INF Jackson Hornung ropes two doubles, finishes 2-for-4

Fisher Cats strand seven runners on base, go 0-for-3 with RISP

The Fisher Cats opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning on Doughty's third homer of the season to give New Hampshire a 2-0 lead. Third baseman Alex De Jesus knocked a two-out single to set up Doughty's first round tripper since July 5 in Portland.

New Hampshire and Erie traded two blank frames before the SeaWolves took control with a three-run top of the seventh inning. Erie put runners on first and second with two outs before catcher Eliezer Alfonzo drove in both runs on a double to right field, tying the score at 2-2. Third baseman Danny Serretti then picked up Alfonzo on a single and the SeaWolves drew ahead, 3-2.

Despite putting a runner on base in each of the last five innings, New Hampshire failed to muster across any more runs, and Erie held on, 3-2.

The Fisher Cats and SeaWolves play the third game of their series starting at 6:35 PM EDT on Thursday night. New Hampshire's Grant Rogers (6-7, 3.47 ERA) climbs the hill for his 17th start against SeaWolves righty Max Alba (0-1, 6.97 ERA).

Friday, August 29 is Hockey Night, presented by New Hampshire Liquor Commission Division of Enforcement. Saturday is the final Space Potatoes game of 2025, with the first 1,000 fans receiving Space Potatoes-themed socks, presented by Fidium Fiber. The series concludes with Mimosas and Music before a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday, August 31.

