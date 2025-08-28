Chuck King Deals Career High Eight Strikeouts in Wednesday Night Defeat

Published on August 27, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - A career high in strikeouts from Chuck King was not quite enough as the Reading Fightin Phils (22-31; 47-73) fell to the Chesapeake Baysox (21-32; 52-68) 5-1 for the second night of the series.

The Baysox were the first to strike in the top of the first inning. Enrique Bradfield Jr. delivered a lead-off double before scoring on a soft ground ball from Adam Retzbach. Retzbach advanced to second on a throwing error by Charles King (L, 7-6) which is also what allowed Bradfield to score, making it 1-0.

Felix Reyes responded quickly in the bottom of the first with his 13th home run of the season to tie the game for the Fightin Phils. By the bottom of the third, Chuck King had surpassed his career number of strikeouts and continued to deal a total of eight for the night before his time on the mound came to a close.

A go-ahead RBI single from Austin Overn put the Baysox back in front in the top of the fifth. Carter Young walked and Bradfield singled, putting Young in scoring position to score. Eiberson Castellano entered for King and faced loaded bases after Reed Trimble walked. Bradfield was able extend Chesapeake's lead after scoring on a wild pitch from Castellano, but that would be the only run added after the bases were loaded.

Douglas Hodo III continued to add to the Baysox's lead with a solo home run in the top of the sixth, putting Chesapeake up 4-1. The scoring did not stop there for the Baysox as another run was added in the top of the seventh. With runners on first and third, Adam Retzbach grounded out and Bradfield, who was on third, ran home.

The ninth inning rolled around with the score still 5-1 as Reading looked to come back from their four-run deficit. Unfortunately, the Fightin Phils were unable to capitalize on the opportunity and the Baysox claimed game two of the series. Zach Fruit (W, 1-4) went on to earn his first win of the season after only allowing one earned run on two hits over 5.1 innings of work.

Felix Reyes extended his hit streak to 12 games after going 2-for-4, including the solo home run, which was responsible for Reading's singular run of the night. Alex Binelas also notched two hits on the night in the loss.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. against the Chesapeake Baysox. RHP Jean Cabrera will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Nestor German for Chesapeake. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

