August 27, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS TAKE SERIES OPENER 6-2 OVER YARD GOATS The Portland Sea Dogs (24-27, 58-60) grounded the Hartford Yard Goats (26-25, 62-58) 6-2 on Tuesday evening at Dunkin Park. Portland started the scoring in the top of the first. Ahbram Liendo led off the inning with a double and later scored on an RBI double by Marvin Alcantara which gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. The Sea Dogs added to their lead in the top of the second. Ronaldo Hernandez drew a walk and later advanced to third. A batter later, Liendo cracked an RBI single which made the score 2-0. Portland took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third courtesy of a solo home run from Caden Rose (6). The Sea Dogs responded in the top of the fourth. Karson Simas notched a single, stole second base and then advanced to third on a wild pitch to start the frame. A batter later Liendo hit a sacrifice fly to score Simas to make the score 4-2. Portland scored two more times in the top of the sixth courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Liendo and then again in the top of the eighth on a force out hit by Alcantara that brought home Chacon from third to make the score 6-2.

EVERY ROSE HAS IT'S THORNS Sea Dogs outfielder Caden Rose jacked a solo homerun, his sixth of the season in last night's victory. The last time Rose hit a big fly was back on May 30 in Altoona. Over the month of may, Rose hit four home runs including two in one game on May 29. Throughout his last four games, he is hitting .286 (4-for-14)with two triples and three RBI.

LETS GO LIENDO Sea Dogs infielder Ahbram Liendo has been a menace to opposing pitchers lately. In his last five games, the Venezuelan native is slashing .389 (7-for-18) with a double, three RBI, four walks, and three stolen bases. After a red-hot start to the season, his production tapered throughout the middle months but is on an upward swing at the moment.

HOLOGRAPHIC STUFF Sea Dogs right-hander John Holobetz was once again stoic on the rubber during last night's game. Holobetz earned his first win at the Double-A level, tossing 6.0 innings of two-run ball while striking out a season-high six batters and only walking two. In all four of his starts at the Double-A level, he's thrown at least 6.0 innings while racking up at least four strikeouts.

WELCOME BACK SIMAS Sea Dogs infielder Karson Simas has returned from a brief stint in Triple-A Worcester. In three games at Triple-A, Simas notched two hits, one double, and two walks. Before his promotion, Simas had tallied four hits in his last three games with Double-A Portland.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 27, 2007 - Jon Lester made the start for the Sea Dogs, his first in Portland since 2005. Lester allowed one run over six innings in Portland's 5-2 win over the Trenton Thunder at Hadlock Field. Lester lowered his career ERA with Portland to 2.59, establishing a new franchise record.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers makes his 13th start of the season sporting a 3-4 record with a 4.08 ERA. Rogers last appeared on August 21 vs Binghamton when he tossed 5.1 innings of shutout ball while racking up seven strikeouts and surrendering four hits.







