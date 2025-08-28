Three-Run Second, Strong Pitching Lifts Squirrels over 'Ducks

Published on August 27, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels posted three runs in the second inning and held off the Akron RubberDucks, 3-2, on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (47-72-1, 26-26) evened the series with the RubberDucks (71-50, 28-25) and pulled back to 3.5 games out of first place with 16 games remaining.

In the second inning, Victor Bericoto led off with a double and came in to score on a single by Scott Bandura to open the scoring against RubberDucks starter Yorman Gomez (Loss, 4-1).

Bandura stole second and came in to score on a double by Carter Howell. Later in the inning with two outs, Bo Davidson drove a single to left to plate Howell and open a 3-0 lead.

Akron cut the score to 3-1 with an RBI single by Guy Lipscomb in the top of the sixth, the only run allowed over 5.1 innings by Joe Whitman (Win, 4-9).

In the eighth, Wuilfredo Antunez hit a solo homer to cut the score to 3-2. Akron put a runner on base in the ninth, but Tyler Vogel (Save, 4) entered and recorded the final out to end the game.

Ryan Murphy made his first Richmond appearance of the year and allowed one run over 2.2 innings.

The series continues on Thursday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Nick Zwack (0-3, 2.93) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by RubberDucks left-hander Josh Hartle (0-0, 6.75). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Thursday is 1980s Night in the Flying Squirrels' Diamond Through the Decades series. The first 1,500 fans ages 15 and older will receive an 80s Braves T-shirt (sizes S-XXXL) presented by Dominion Energy. Former Richmond Braves pitcher Steve Shields will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

