Reimer Homers Again, Ponies Fall to Patriots

August 27, 2025

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (34-19, 79-41) fell to the Somerset Patriots, 6-5, in a back-and-forth affair on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. The series is tied 1-1.

Binghamton trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning. Center fielder A.J. Ewing hit a leadoff single and later in the frame, third baseman Jacob Reimer blasted a two-run home run that put Binghamton ahead 2-1. It marked Reimer's ninth home run in 48 games at the Double-A level and his fifth home run over his last 12 contests.

Reimer went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double, and two runs, which marked his fourth-straight multi-hit game. Ewing went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base, which marked his seventh-straight multi-hit game.

With the game tied 5-5 in the top of the ninth, Somerset (28-25, 63-59) scored the go-ahead run on third baseman Dylan Jasso's sacrifice fly that made it 6-5 against right-hander Carlos Guzman (4-4). Designated hitter Brendan Jones led off with a walk, reached second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a throwing error, which set up the sacrifice fly. The game-winning run was unearned against Guzman.

Binghamton went down in order against right-hander Indigo Diaz (8-3) in the bottom of the ninth.

With Binghamton leading 2-1 heading into the third, Somerset took a 4-2 lead with a three-run inning. The frame was highlighted by Jones' RBI single, Jasso's RBI fielder's choice, and right fielder Garrett Martin's sacrifice fly.

Binghamton responded with three runs in the fourth inning and took a 5-4 lead. The frame was highlighted by designated hitter JT Schwartz's RBI double, shortstop William Lugo's RBI hit, and second baseman Wyatt Young's RBI fielder's choice.

Somerset tied the game in the fifth inning on Jasso's RBI hit, which made it 5-5, against left-hander Jonathan Santucci.

The game remained tied until the tip of the ninth. Right-hander Ben Simon recorded two strikeouts over 1.2 scoreless frames. Right-hander Jordan Geber pitched a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts. Right-hander Ryan Lambert recorded two strikeouts in a scoreless eighth inning.

The Rumble Ponies continue this six-game home series against the Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Reimer recorded his 13th multi-hit game and eighth multi-RBI game at the Double-A level, while extending his hit streak to four games and on-base streak to nine games...Ewing extended his hit streak to seven games and recorded his ninth multi-hit game over his first 14 games at the Double-A level...Schwartz extended his hit streak to four games...Catcher Chris Suero drew a walk and scored and was hit by a pitch, which extended his on-base streak to 24 games...Santucci started for Binghamton and recorded seven strikeouts over 4.1 innings, while allowing five runs and four earned runs on six hits...Lambert recorded his fifth-straight scoreless appearance, and he has 11 strikeouts over 5.1 innings in that span...







