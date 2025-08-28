Griffin, Johnson, Jebb Combine for Seven Hits in 6-2 Defeat

Published on August 27, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - Harrisburg evened the week-long series with Altoona with a 6-2 win over the Curve on Wednesday night at FNB Field. With the loss, Altoona remains in first place in the Southwest Division with 16 games remaining in the Second Half of the season.

Konnor Griffin went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI out of the leadoff spot for the Curve. Griffin picked up his fifth stolen base in eight games with the Curve and now has 64 total stolen bases this season between Bradenton, Greensboro and Altoona. He has also recorded an RBI in four consecutive games for the Curve.

Termarr Johnson extended his on-base streak to 12 consecutive games with a two-hit effort at the plate. Mitch Jebb went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and raised his season average to .272 in the loss, picking up his sixth triple of the season in the fifth inning. Esmerlyn Valdez drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the seventh inning as Altoona stranded two men on base in the late innings. The Curve left 11 runners on base and went 3-for-12 batting with men in scoring position.

Blake Townsend started for the Curve and tossed a season-long 4.2 innings and suffered the loss. Townsend allowed four runs, three earned, and did not walk a batter. Alessandro Ercolani followed the left-hander and was touched for a two-run homer to Cayden Wallace in the sixth inning. Ercolani tossed 2.1 innings in relief before handing the ball off to Landon Tomkins. Tomkins tossed a scoreless eighth inning on the mound with one strikeout and one hit allowed.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Senators on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Emmanuel Chapman starts for the Curve with LHP Alex Clemmey slated to start for the Senators.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.