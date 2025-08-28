Yard Goats Win on Walk-Off in Extras, Top Sea Dogs 9-8 in Thrilling Fashion
Published on August 27, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Hartford, CT - Jared Thomas delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning as the Hartford Yard Goats rallied past the Portland Sea Dogs 9-8 on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. Hartford trailed by two runs in the 11th before storming back to tie the game on Cole Carrigg's two-run single and then winning it on Thomas' game-winning hit. The Yard Goats, who overcame a 5-1 deficit in the ninth inning, are a half game out of a playoff spot with 16 games remaining in the regular season.
Hartford got on the board in the first inning when Cole Carrigg tripled and scored on a Jared Thomas RBI double to give the Goats a 1-0 lead off Portland starter Dalton Rogers. Portland answered with a pair of runs in the fourth inning, capped by RBI singles from Juan Chacon and Ahbram Liendo, off Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan, and later extended the lead to 4-1 in the seventh inning on Brooks Brannon's two-run home run.
The Sea Dogs added another run in the ninth inning to make it 5-1, but the Yard Goats had a comeback in mind. With two outs and the bases empty the Yard Goats scored four runs off the Sea Dogs bullpen. Braylen Wimmer doubled home a run, Dyan Jorge singled in another, and Nic Kent tied the game with a clutch two-run single, forcing extra innings.
After both teams scored a run in the 10th inning, Portland scored two runs in the 11th inning, highlighted by RBI hits from Drew Ehrhard and Ronaldo Hernandez, taking an 8-6 lead. Hartford refused to give up. With two outs in the bottom of the 11th, Carrigg blooped a game-tying two-run single. Jared Thomas followed by lining the walk-off RBI single to right center, scoring Nic Kent to end the game.
Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan worked five innings on the mound, allowing two runs and striking out five.
The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, Thursday night at 7:10 PM. LHP Michael Prosecky will start for the Yard Goats against RHP Eduardo Rivera who will start for Portland. It's Yard Goats Bowling Shirt Giveaway night at Dunkin' Park! The game will be televised on NESN and broadcast on the free Audacy app.
--
WP: Welinton Herrera (2-0)
LP: Zach Bryant (0-2)
Time: 3:31
