Wallace Drives in Five as Senators Top Curve, 6-2

Published on August 27, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators kept their late-season push rolling with a 6-2 win over the Altoona Curve Wednesday night at FNB Field.

Cayden Wallace powered the offense, going 3-for-3 with five RBI, including a two-run homer in the sixth and a two-run double in the second. His sacrifice fly in the fourth pushed Harrisburg's lead to 4-0. Branden Boissiere also homered, a solo shot in the third, while Kevin Made chipped in three hits and two doubles.

On the mound, Jake Bennett worked 4.1 innings of one-run ball before Chance Huff (5-2) earned the win with 1.2 scoreless frames. Junior Santos closed it out with a perfect ninth.







