Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Chesapeake

Tuesday, September 2, 7:35 p.m. - Prince George's Stadium

LH Jake Bennett vs RH Blake Money

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Chesapeake Baysox play game one of the Senators final six-game series tonight at Prince George's Stadium. Coming into this series, Chesapeake held an 8-4 advantage overall, but the Senators split their six games in Chesapeake.

LAST GAME RECAP: The Senators fell at home to the Altoona Curve 8-0 in the series finale Sunday afternoon. Altoona scored three runs in the first inning, one in the fifth and four in the seventh. The Sens managed just three hits, a double by Phillip Glasser and two hits from Cayden Wallace. Jackson Kent went five innings and took the loss.

FILIBUSTERS: Since July 5 Harrisburg has gone 28-19 and since August 6 they're 16-8 - Since May 2, the Senators' bullpen has a 2.94 ERA, tied for second best in the league - Cayden Wallace is 31-for-66 (.470) in his past 18 games with four home runs, 17 RBIs, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and a 1.281 OPS.

PLAYOFF CHASE: Altoona leads Richmond by 2.5 games and the Senators by 3.0 games. Both Altoona and Richmond hold the second half tiebreaker over the Senators. The Senators elimination/"tragic" number is nine, which is any combination of Altoona wins and losses by the Senators.







