Rodriguez-Cruz Becomes Active MiLB Strikeouts King, Lombard Jr. Plates Game-Winning Run in Win over New Hampshire Tuesday

Published on September 2, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game one of a six-game set at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Tuesday by a score of 1-0.

With a time of game of 1 hour and 50 minutes, it was Somerset's shortest nine-inning game in Double-A franchise history. The Patriots earned their ninth shutout victory of the season and their first since 8/10 vs. BNG. The Patriots allowed a season-low two hits for the fifth time this season. Somerset improved to 17-2 this season and 58-31 all-time against New Hampshire. In Somerset's 40 games since the All-Star break, 35 have been decided by three runs or fewer, with the Patriots going 17-18 in those games. In that span, 20 of the 40 games have been decided by one run, with the Patriots going 8-12 in those games. Dating back to 7/10, 18 of Somerset's last 21 wins have been decided by three runs or fewer. With 11 games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots maintain their lead over the Hartford Yard Goats for the second half playoff spot in the Northeast Division.

RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K) brought a no-hitter into the fifth inning and did not factor into the decision.

Somerset collected its third consecutive shutout started by Rodriguez-Cruz (7/29 vs. RIC, 8/10 vs. BNG). Rodriguez-Cruz owns the active Minor League lead with 158 strikeouts. Rodriguez-Cruz leads all active Yankee minor league pitchers in IP (135.0) and BA (.186), and ranks second in GS (23), ERA (2.47) and WHIP (1.06).

RHP Baron Stuart (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) pitched two perfect innings to earn his first win of the season.

As a reliever, Stuart has made 12 appearances over 22.0 IP in which he has posted a 2.86 ERA with 23 K, 7 BB, 12 H and a 0.86 WHIP. In six starts this season, Stuart has gone 0-2 with a 6.11 ERA in 17.2 IP with 17 K and 17 BB.

RHP Carson Coleman (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his second save in as many opportunities with Somerset this season.

Coleman picked up his 17th career save with Somerset, extending the Double-A franchise record.

SS George Lombard Jr. (2-for-4, RBI, 2B, K) drove in the lone run for Somerset on a double in the eighth.

Somerset picked up its third 1-0 win of the season with Lombard Jr. supplying the only RBI in each victory (7/10 vs. NH, 7/29 vs. RIC).

