Seven-Run Third Buries Squirrels in 9-3 Loss

Published on September 2, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels opened their road trip with a 9-3 loss against the Altoona Curve on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The loss moved the Flying Squirrels (51-73, 30-27 second half) to 3.5 games behind the first-place Curve (64-62, 34-24) with 11 games remaining in the regular season.

The Curve poured on seven runs against Flying Squirrels starter Joe Whitman (Loss, 4-10) in the third inning. Esmerlyn Valdez hit an RBI single, Nick Cimillo doubled home two, Derek Berg singled in a run, Javier Rivas hit a two-run double and Duce Gourson grounded out to plate a run.

In the fifth, Gourson drove a two-out single to bring home a run and open an 8-0 lead.

Altoona starter Blake Townsend (Win, 5-4) worked his longest outing of the season, holding the Flying Squirrels to one hit over five scoreless innings.

The Flying Squirrels broke the shutout with three runs in the sixth inning. Victor Bericoto drove in Bo Davidson with a fielder's choice, Turner Hill hit an RBI single and Adrián Sugastey brought home Bericoto with a sacrifice fly.

Javier Rivas capped the scoring with an RBI single in the sixth.

Will Bednar threw two scoreless innings and struck out five batters.

The series continues on Wednesday night. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (0-0, 3.38) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Po-Yu Chen (4-10, 5.84). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

