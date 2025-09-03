Santucci Shines in Binghamton's Series-Opening Win at Akron

Published on September 2, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







AKRON, Ohio. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (38-20, 83-42) defeated the Akron RubberDucks, 6-1, in the series opener on Tuesday at Canal Park.

Left-hander Jonathan Santucci (4-0) earned the victory and recorded six strikeouts and no walks over 6.0 innings, while allowing one run on six hits. Santucci induced two inning-ending double plays and faced one batter over the minimum over his final four innings. He tied his career high with 6.0 innings pitched.

Binghamton raced out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning against right-hander Yorman Gómez (4-2). The inning was highlighted by first baseman JT Schwartz's RBI double and second baseman Wyatt Young's RBI single.

Akron (28-30, 71-55) scored its lone run against Santucci in the second inning. Center fielder Guy Lipscomb hit an RBI single that cut Binghamton's lead to 3-1.

The Rumble Ponies added runs in the fourth, sixth, and seventh innings. In the fourth inning, right fielder Nick Morabito hit an RBI single off Gómez that made it 4-1. In the sixth inning, third baseman Jacob Reimer hit an RBI single off right-hander Zach Jacobs that made it 5-1. In the seventh inning, center fielder A.J. Ewing hit an RBI single off right-hander Tyler Thornton that made it 6-1.

Right-hander Joander Suarez pitched in relief of Santucci and recorded a three-inning save. Suarez pitched three no-hit innings in relief with three strikeouts. He issued just one walk, which was on a pitch-timer violation. Suarez recorded his second save of the season and the third save of his career.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game road series against the RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Wednesday at Canal Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Ewing went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base, which extended his hit streak to 11 games and marked his 10th multi-hit game and fourth three-hit game...Morabito went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run, and a double, which marked his 29th multi-hit game...Schwartz went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs, and a walk, which marked his 11th multi-hit game...Young went 2-for-5 with an RBI, which marked his 11th multi-hit game...Designated hitter Chris Suero drew two walks and extended his on-base streak to 28 games, which is the longest active streak in the Eastern League...Binghamton recorded five stolen bases for the second-straight game and the sixth time this season.







Eastern League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.