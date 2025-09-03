Perez Races Through Seven Scoreless in Tuesday Defeat

Published on September 2, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-36, 51-75) were narrowly defeated by the Somerset Patriots (30-28, 65-62) at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday night, 1-0. Making his fourth Double-A start, New Hampshire's Fernando Perez fired seven scoreless innings with four punchouts for his second consecutive quality start. Trailing 1-0 in the top of the ninth inning, the Fisher Cats put the tying run in scoring position in the but failed to convert to drop their eighth in a row.

New Hampshire's Perez allowed three hits through seven scoreless frames; the third time he has completed the seven-inning mark in his career. Righty Devereaux Harrison (L, 6-8) surrendered one run on one hit and a walk in one inning of relief.

Somerset starter Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz tossed six scoreless, one-hit innings with one walk and eight punchouts. Right-handers Baron Stuart (L, 1-2) and Carson Coleman (S, 2) handled the final three frames as Stuart pitched two scoreless, hitless relief innings. Coleman worked around a one-out base hit in the ninth to secure the Patriots' one-run victory.

Tonight's top takeaways:

RHP Fernando Perez posts second consecutive scoreless start with 7.0 scoreless, ties season-high. Third time in career firing 7.0 innings

LF Ryan McCarty doubles as NH's only extra-base hit, Cats held to two hits

Jace Bohrofen, Peyton Williams both return for first Fisher Cats games since July

New Hampshire skid slides to eight in a row

With neither team threatening more than two baserunners in an inning, Somerset plated the night's only run in the bottom of the eighth with a two-out walk by Brendan Jones and an RBI double by George Lombard Jr. one pitch later off New Hampshire's Harrison. Earlier in the night, Perez allowed a hit and a walk to lead off the bottom of the sixth, but the righty recorded three straight outs to keep Tuesday's game scoreless through six innings.

New Hampshire catcher Jacob Sharp looped a one-out single in the top of the ninth inning before he advanced to second on a groundout from designated hitter Jackson Hornung. Somerset's Coleman then shut the door with a strikeout to complete the Patriots' 1-0 win.

The series continues with another 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday night. New Hampshire sends Grant Rogers (6-8, 3.98 ERA) to the hill against Somerset's Kyle Carr (0-0, -.--) in the second game of the series.

The Fisher Cats return to the Granite State for the final homestand of 2025 with a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday, September 9 for their final series of 2025.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







