Cleveland Guardians Lane Thomas to Rehab Tuesday and Wednesday at Canal Park

Published on September 2, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas is scheduled to play in a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks this week starting Tuesday, September 2 at 6:35 p.m. against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Canal Park.

Thomas is appearing in his first rehab game since being placed on the 10-day injured list on July 5 with right plantar fasciitis.

The 30-year-old outfielder has played 39 games for the Guardians this season batting .160 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI.

During the 2024 postseason, Thomas hit a three-run home run in the first inning of the Guardians Game 1 win in the ALDS and hit a go-ahead grand slam in the fifth inning of the Guardians win in Game 5 of the ALDS.

The Knoxville, Tennessee native was acquired by the Guardians on July 29, 2024 from the Washington Nationals in exchange for Jose Tena, Rafael Ramirez Jr. and Alex Clemmey. He has played in 601 career MLB games over seven seasons for the Cardinals, Nationals and Guardians.

Tickets for all RubberDucks home games can be purchased by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

