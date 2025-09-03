Sosa Impresses in Baysox Series Opening Win

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, by a final score of 5-1 win on Tuesday night from Prince George's Stadium.

Chesapeake (24-34, 55-70) scored the game's first two runs four batters in on a two-run homer from Thomas Sosa in his first Double-A at-bat off Harrisburg starter Jake Bennett (L, 0-2). The 20-year-old's first Double-A homer traveled 388 feet at an exit velocity of 106 mph.

An RBI sacrifice bunt from Creed Willems in the third extended the lead to three. Willems has eight RBI over his last six games.

Brandon Butterworth gave Chesapeake a 4-0 lead on an RBI fielder's choice to first base in the fourth.

Baysox starter Blake Money (W, 4-4) earned the win after pitching five innings of one-run ball and allowing just two hits. The 23-year-old holds a 3.00 ERA over his last 15 innings pitched.

Harrisburg (30-28, 64-63) scored its lone run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth off the bat of Sam Brown.

Sosa delivered another insurance run in the seventh with an RBI single to left to make it 5-1 Baysox. The Villa Mella, Dominican Republic native was promoted to High-A Aberdeen earlier in the afternoon.

Daniel Lloyd, Micah Ashman and Carter Rustad combined for four shutout innings of relief and five strikeouts. Chesapeake's bullpen has given up just one run over its last 11.1 innings pitched.

Griff O'Ferrall went 2-for-3 in his Double-A debut, including a double in the sixth for his first Double-A extra base hit. Aron Estrada also went 2-for-3 in his first game back off the injured list.

Chesapeake continues its final homestand of the 2025 regular season against Harrisburg tomorrow night from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Zach Fruit (1-4, 7.12) will get the ball for the Baysox against LHP Alex Clemmey (0-1, 13.11) for the Senators. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

