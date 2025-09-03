Rosario's Two Home Runs Propel Sea Dogs over SeaWolves 8-1

September 2, 2025

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (28-29, 62-62) took the series opener 8-1 over the Erie SeaWolves (30-28, 75-52) on Tuesday evening in front of 5,101 fans at Delta Dental Park. Portland With the win, the Sea Dogs remain 1.5 games out of a playoff spot in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Portland took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run home run by Ronald Rosario (10).

The Sea Dogs struck again in the bottom of the third. Ahbram Liendo singled and later scored on an RBI double by Marvin Alcantara which made the score 3-0. Allan Castro followed with an RBI single to bring home Alcantara and extend the lead to 4-0. After Rosario reached via an error, Miguel Bleis grounded into a forceout that allowed Castro to score, which moved the Sea Dogs lead to 5-0.

Portland tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run home run by Ronaldo Hernández (2).

The Sea Dogs took an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh courtesy of a solo home run by Rosario, his second of the night.

Erie foiled the shutout in the top of the ninth inning. Roberto Campos doubled and then scored on a fielding error, which cut the deficit to 8-1.

LHP Dalton Rogers (4-4, 3.63 ERA) earned the win tossing 5.0 innings scoreless innings while allowing two hits, four walks, and striking out three. LHP Andrew Sears (1-2, 5.84 ERA) was given the loss, hurling 4.0 innings allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits while fanning seven.

The Sea Dogs and SeaWolves continue their homestand tomorrow, Wednesday September 3, at Delta Dental Park. First pitch is slated for 6:00 PM. Portland will hand the ball to LHP Eduardo Rivera (1-4, 3.55 ERA). Erie will start RHP Max Alba (0-1, 6.57 ERA) on the bump.







