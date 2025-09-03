Ducks Drop Sixth Straight in 6-1 Loss to Binghamton
Published on September 2, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored in four different innings to defeat the Akron RubberDucks 6-1 on Tuesday night at Canal Park.
Turning Point
Binghamton struck for three in the top of the second. JT Schwartz doubled home Chris Suero to open the scoring. After a wild pitch brought home a second run, Wyatt Young singled Schwartz to cap the big inning and give the Rumble Ponies the 3-0 lead.
Mound Presence
Yorman Gómez got off to a hot start striking out the first four batters he faced to open the game. Binghamton got three off Gómez in the second and another in the fourth to close the right-hander's line at four innings pitched with four runs allowed while striking out six. Zach Jacobs allowed one run over two innings. Tyler Thornton struck out four over two innings while allowing a run. Zane Morehouse tossed a scoreless inning.
Duck Tales
The RubberDucks only run came in the bottom of the second. Back-to-back singles by Jacob Cozart and Alfonsin Rosario set up Guy Lipscomb for a two-out RBI single to cut the Binghamton lead to 3-1.
Notebook
Guardians rehabbing outfielder Lane Thomas went 0-3 in his first rehab game as Akron's designated hitter...Cozart extended his hitting streak to six games...Gómez has fanned six or more in four of his last six starts...Akron's six game losing streak is tied for the team's longest of the season...Game Time: 2:37...Attendance: 3,120.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday, September 3 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
Eastern League Stories from September 2, 2025
- Ducks Drop Sixth Straight in 6-1 Loss to Binghamton - Akron RubberDucks
- Condon, Guerrero Homer and Yard Goats Pitching Strikes out 11 in 2-1 Home Win - Hartford Yard Goats
- Sosa Impresses in Baysox Series Opening Win - Chesapeake Baysox
- Curve Fly Past Squirrels with 15 Hits - Altoona Curve
- Miller's Leadoff Home Run Not Enough in Series Opening Loss - Reading Fightin Phils
- Santucci Shines in Binghamton's Series-Opening Win at Akron - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Rodriguez-Cruz Becomes Active MiLB Strikeouts King, Lombard Jr. Plates Game-Winning Run in Win over New Hampshire Tuesday - Somerset Patriots
- Rosario's Two Home Runs Propel Sea Dogs over SeaWolves 8-1 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Perez Races Through Seven Scoreless in Tuesday Defeat - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Seven-Run Third Buries Squirrels in 9-3 Loss - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Erie Narrowly Avoids Shutout; Six-Game Win Streak Snapped - Erie SeaWolves
- September 2, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Chesapeake - Harrisburg Senators
- Cleveland Guardians Lane Thomas to Rehab Tuesday and Wednesday at Canal Park - Akron RubberDucks
- Perez, Fisher Cats Start Final Road Trip of Season in Bridgewater - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- Ducks Drop Sixth Straight in 6-1 Loss to Binghamton
- Cleveland Guardians Lane Thomas to Rehab Tuesday and Wednesday at Canal Park
- Rosario Homers, But Ducks Lose Fifth Straight in Richmond, 13-2
- Velazquez Homers, But Ducks Fall in Richmond, 7-2
- RubberDucks Lose Early Lead to Squirrels in 10-6 Defeat