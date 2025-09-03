Ducks Drop Sixth Straight in 6-1 Loss to Binghamton

Published on September 2, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored in four different innings to defeat the Akron RubberDucks 6-1 on Tuesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Binghamton struck for three in the top of the second. JT Schwartz doubled home Chris Suero to open the scoring. After a wild pitch brought home a second run, Wyatt Young singled Schwartz to cap the big inning and give the Rumble Ponies the 3-0 lead.

Mound Presence

Yorman Gómez got off to a hot start striking out the first four batters he faced to open the game. Binghamton got three off Gómez in the second and another in the fourth to close the right-hander's line at four innings pitched with four runs allowed while striking out six. Zach Jacobs allowed one run over two innings. Tyler Thornton struck out four over two innings while allowing a run. Zane Morehouse tossed a scoreless inning.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks only run came in the bottom of the second. Back-to-back singles by Jacob Cozart and Alfonsin Rosario set up Guy Lipscomb for a two-out RBI single to cut the Binghamton lead to 3-1.

Notebook

Guardians rehabbing outfielder Lane Thomas went 0-3 in his first rehab game as Akron's designated hitter...Cozart extended his hitting streak to six games...Gómez has fanned six or more in four of his last six starts...Akron's six game losing streak is tied for the team's longest of the season...Game Time: 2:37...Attendance: 3,120.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday, September 3 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.