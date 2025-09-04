Ducks Losing Streak Hits Seven After 9-5 Loss to Rumble Ponies
Published on September 3, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Wuilfredo Antunez doubled twice and drove in a run, but the Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored early and often to down the Akron RubberDucks 9-5 on Wednesday night at Canal Park.
Turning Point
After Akron cut the Binghamton lead down to 6-5 in the fifth, the Rumble Ponies looked for some late inning insurance. Chris Suero was hit by a pitch with two outs before stealing second to set up JT Schwartz for the RBI single to make it 7-5 Rumble Ponies. Binghamton scored in the next two innings as well to further stretch its late lead.
Mound Presence
Davis Sharpe got the start in the bullpen game for the RubberDucks. The right-hander worked four innings allowing four runs (three earned) while striking out three. Magnus Ellerts allowed two runs in the fifth. Alaska Abney allowed one run over two innings. Matt Jachec and Adam Tulloch each allowed a run in their innings of work.
Duck Tales
After Binghamton put up two first inning runs, Akron answered right back in the bottom half. Angel Genao worked a one-out walk before scoring all the way from first on Ralphy Velazquez's double. Later in the inning, Joe Lampe singled to right to bring home Velazquez and tie the game 2-2. Binghamton pushed across a run in the second, fourth and two in the fifth before Akron answered back in a big way in the bottom of the fifth. Antunez doubled with runners on first and second to plate Genao and make it 6-3 Rumble Ponies. Two batters later, Lampe grounded out to second, which allowed Velazquez to score before Cameron Barstad singled up the middle to score Antunez and cut the Binghamton lead to 6-5.
Notebook
Guardians rehabbing outfielder Lane Thomas played five innings in centerfield going 0-2 with a walk and two putouts in his second rehab game with Akron...Sharpe's start was his third of the season and career appearance 119 with Akron, which is a franchise record for most career appearances by a pitcher...Velazquez has recorded a hit in 15 of his first 18 Double-A games...Game Time: 3:01...Attendance: 3,599.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday, September 4 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud (2-3, 4.86 ERA) will face Binghamton right-hander Will Watson (0-1, 2.08 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
