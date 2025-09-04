SeaWolves Sink Sea Dogs 10-4

September 3, 2025

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (28-30, 62-63) fell 10-4 to the Erie SeaWolves (31-28, 76-52) on Wednesday evening at Delta Dental Park. With the loss, the Sea Dogs remain 1.5 games out of a playoff spot in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Erie took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first with a two-run home run by John Peck (1).

Portland struck back in the bottom of the third. Ahbram Liendo drew a leadoff walk and then moved to second base on a single from Franklin Arias. A batter later, Allan Castro hit an RBI single which cut the deficit to 2-1.

The SeaWolves made the score 6-1 in the top of the fourth. Ben Malgeri doubled and later scored on a fielder's choice from Danny Serretti which increased the lead to 3-1. Following a walk drawn by Clark, Peck singled home Serretti giving Erie a 4-1 advantage. Kevin McGonigle followed with a sacrifice fly that brought home Clark which made the score 5-1. A batter later Jake Holton hit a single to plate Peck.

Erie tacked on one more run in the top of the fifth. Consecutive singles from Carlos Mendoza and Danny Serretti put runners on the corners. Following a strikeout, Peck lined an RBI double which increased the SeaWolves lead to 7-1.

The SeaWolves took an 8-1 lead in the top of the eighth on a solo home run by Jake Holton (18).

Portland scored a run in the bottom of the eighth. Marvin Alcantara singled and then advanced to third on a double by Castro. Then Alcantara scored on a groundout to cut the lead to 8-2.

Erie added two more insurance runs in the top of the ninth on a two-run blast by Clark (6) which gave them a commanding 10-2 lead.

The Sea Dogs responded in the bottom of the ninth. Ronaldo Hernández doubled and then moved to third on a single from Drew Ehrhard. Hernández later scored on a groundout from Arias to make the game 10-3. The next batter Alcantara laced an RBI single to score Ehrhard, cutting the deficit to 10-4.

LHP Carlos Pena (7-6, 3.74 ERA) earned the win tossing 5.0 innings allowing three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out three. LHP Eduardo Rivera (1-5, 3.96 ERA) was given the loss pitching 3.1 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits while walking four.

The Sea Dogs and SeaWolves continue their homestand tomorrow, Thursday September 4, at Delta Dental Park. First pitch is slated for 6:00 PM. Portland will hand the ball to LHP Hayden Mullins (6-2, 2.26 ERA). Erie will start RHP Kenny Serwa (5-5, 3.88 ERA) on the bump.







