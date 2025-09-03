Yankees Promote LHP Kyle Carr to Double-A Somerset

September 3, 2025

Pitcher Kyle Carr with the Hudson Valley Renegades

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have promoted LHP Kyle Carr to the Double-A Somerset Patriots. He is scheduled to make his Double-A debut on Wednesday night as the starting pitcher against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 pm.

Carr is ranked as the Yankees No. 13 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. On the season, Carr is 8-6 with a 1.96 ERA and 104 K over 119.1 IP in 22 games started for Hudson Valley.

He ranks among the Yankees minor league leaders with his 1.96 ERA (1st), 1 CG (T-1st), 1 SHO (T-1st), .190 AVG (2nd), 119.1 IP (3rd), 1.07 WHIP (3rd), 22 GS (T-3rd), 8 W (T-5th) and 104 K (8th).

Carr was drafted in the 3rd round (97th overall) by the Yankees in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Palomar Junior College (CA). He has started 46 minor league games for the organization and has posted a 3.26 ERA and 199 K in 223.1 IP over two seasons.

The addition of Carr gives Somerset five top 15 Yankees prospects in the starting rotation with Carlos Lagrange (No.2), Elmer Rodriguez Cruz (No. 5), Ben Hess (No. 6) and Brock Selvidge (No. 10).

