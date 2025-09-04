Schwartz Steers Binghamton to Win in Akron

Published on September 3, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







AKRON, Ohio - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (39-20, 84-42) exploded offensively, led by first baseman JT Schwartz, and defeated the Akron RubberDucks, 9-5, on Wednesday at Canal Park

Schwartz went 3-for-5 with three runs batted in. Schwartz had three run-scoring hits, with an RBI double in the first inning, an RBI single in the fifth inning and an RBI single in the seventh inning. Schwartz recorded his second three-hit game and second three-RBI game of the season.

Schwartz has recorded at least one hit in 12 of his last 14 games and has six doubles over his last 10 games.

Binghamton began the scoring with two runs in the first inning against right-hander Davis Sharpe (4-5). Left fielder A.J. Ewing (3-for-5, 2 R, SB) led off with a single and right fielder D'Andre Smith followed with a bunt single. Later in the frame, third baseman Jacob Reimer hit a sacrifice fly that scored Ewing and Schwartz hit an RBI double that scored Smith.

Ewing extended his hit streak to 12 games and recorded his fifth three-hit game and 11th multi-hit game at the Double-A level.

Akron (28-31, 71-56) tied the game in the bottom of the first against right-hander Jack Wenninger. First baseman Ralphy Velazquez hit an RBI double and right fielder Joe Lampe hit an RBI single in the frame, which made it 2-2.

Binghamton added four more runs over the next four innings and took a 6-2 lead in the fifth. In the second inning, Smith hit an RBI double that made it 3-2. In the fourth inning, designated hitter Nick Lorusso led off with a double and later scored on a wild pitch. In the top of the fifth, Morabito scored on a wild pitch and Schwartz hit an RBI single.

Akron put up a three-spot in the bottom of the fifth and cut Binghamton's lead to 6-5. The frame was highlighted by left fielder Wuilfredo Antunez's RBI double, Lampe's RBI groundout, and catcher Cameron Barstad's RBI single.

Binghamton added another run in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings and took a 9-5 lead. Schwartz hit an RBI single in the seventh that scored catcher Chris Suero, after he was hit by a pitch. Morabito hit an RBI single in the eighth inning. Shortstop William Lugo hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Wenninger started for Binghamton and recorded seven strikeouts over 4.0+ innings. He allowed three runs (two earned runs) on four hits and four walks and threw 83 pitches.

Right-hander Joshua Cornielly (5-2) earned the win and spun three scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts, while only allowing one hit and one walk. Right-hander Ryan Lambert pitched a perfect ninth with one strikeout. Lambert extended his scoreless streak to seven-straight appearances.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game road series against the RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Thursday at Canal Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Smith (2-for-5, RBI, R, 2B) recorded his 26th multi-hit game and extended his hit streak to five games...Morabito (2-for-5, RBI, R, SB) recorded his 30th multi-hit game...Suero (1-for-2, 2 BB, HBP, SB) reached base four times and extended his on-base streak to 29 games, which is the longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League.







Eastern League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.