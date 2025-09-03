Rogers, Cats Seek Bounce-Back in Bridgewater

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-36, 50-76) square off with the Somerset Patriots (30-28, 65-62) at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday night. The Cats and Pats each played their quickest nine-inning games in franchise history on Tuesday night as Somerset handed New Hampshire a 1-0 loss. First pitch for Wednesday night is set for 6:35 PM EDT

LAST NIGHT

Somerset shut out New Hampshire in Tuesday's series opener, 1-0. Fisher Cats starter Fernando Perez fired seven scoreless innings with four strikeouts for his second quality start in as many games. In his last two starts, Perez has allowed five hits and one walk while striking out nine in 13 scoreless frames.

Somerset's lone run came across in the bottom of the eighth inning when Brendan Jones walked and George Lombard Jr. doubled to make it 1-0.

The Fisher Cats were out-hit 4-2 as Ryan McCarty poked a two-out double in the top of the fifth inning. Jacob Sharp blooped a single and advanced to second with two outs in the top of the ninth frame but was left stranded, finalizing the score at 1-0.

Patriots' starter Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz tossed six scoreless, one-hit innings with one walk and eight punchouts. Relievers Baron Stuart (W, 1-2) dealt two hitless innings and Carson Coleman (S, 2) locked up the save in a scoreless top of the ninth.

New Hampshire reliever Devereaux Harrison (L, 6-8) took the loss by allowing one run on one hit and one walk in the bottom of the eighth.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Right-hander Grant Rogers (6-8, 3.98 ERA) makes his 18th Double-A start and fifth start against the Patriots on Wednesday night. Rogers made his Double-A debut against Somerset on May 21 and allowed two earned runs over five innings pitched in New Hampshire's 4-1 loss in Manchester. The right-hander is 0-4 with a 3.13 earned run average against the Patriots this season, with 18 strikeouts to six walks over 18-2/3 frames. Rogers is coming off his shortest start since June 13 after tossing 4-1/3 innings against Erie on August 28. He allowed a career-high seven earned runs on nine hits with one walk and four strikeouts in New Hampshire's 10-2 loss to the SeaWolves. In five August starts, Rogers went 2-2 with a 5.27 earned run average and 19 punchouts to five walks. Rogers was dominant to start the 2025 season, pitching to a 1.82 earned run average for High-A Vancouver before receiving the promotion to Double-A on May 20. Since joining New Hampshire, Rogers is 6-8 with a 3.98 earned run average over 95 innings pitched and the right-hander leads all Fisher Cats arms with 10 quality starts this season.

Making his Double-A debut for the Patriots, left-hander Kyle Carr (0-0, -.--) gets the ball on Wednesday night. Carr recently received the promotion from High-A Hudson Valley on September 3, where he pitched to a 1.96 earned run average with 104 strikeouts to 47 walks across119-1/3 innings pitched. The left-hander held opponents to a .190 average over his 22 starts for the Renegades. In his last 10 starts for Hudson Valley, the La Jolla, California native went 6-1 and allowed six earned runs over 60-1/3 innings pitched for a 0.90 earned run average. The Yankees selected Carr as the 97th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Palomar Junior College.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

September 3, 2011- The Fisher Cats clinched a division title for the first time since the 2004 Championship season with an 11-0 win in Portland. John Tolisano homered twice, driving in five runs, and Yan Gomes, Travis d'Arnaud and Kevin Howard all went deep in the rout. Five pitchers combined on a four-hitter with B. J. LaMura picking up the win. 2011 was the last time New Hampshire won a division title, although the 2018 squad won the EL championship after finishing in second place to Trenton in the regular season.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Patriots continue their series with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch at TD Bank Ballpark. New Hampshire's Rafael Sánchez (2-7, 5.42 ERA) duels with right-hander Ben Hess (2-1, 3.16 ERA) in the third game of the series.







