Squirrels Lose Back-And-Forth Game to Curve, 8-7

Published on September 3, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Altoona Curve, 8-7, in a back-and-forth game on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (51-74, 30-28 second half) fell to 4.5 games behind the Curve (65-63, 25-24) with 10 games remaining.

P.J. Hilson broke a 7-7 tie with a sacrifice fly against Marques Johnson (Loss, 0-2), scoring Termarr Johnson from third to give the Curve an 8-7 lead.

Tyler Samaniego (Win, 1-1) stranded a runner at third in the ninth to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Scott Bandura before the Curve tied the score in the bottom of the frame on a single by Esmerlyn Valdez.

Duce Gourson gave Altoona a 3-1 lead in the third with a two-run homer.

In the top of the fourth, Diego Velasquez hit a ground-rule double to bring in a run and Nate Furman, making his Richmond debut, hit a two-run single to move the Flying Squirrels ahead, 4-3.

Javier Rivas tied the score, 4-4, for the Curve with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, Turner Hill singled home Drew Cavanaugh to give the Flying Squirrels their third lead of the night. Victor Bericoto brought home a run with a groundout in the sixth to open a 6-4 lead.

Omar Alfonzo hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth, pushing Altoona ahead, 7-6.

In the top of the eighth, the Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with one out. Pinch-hitter Carter Howell drove home Velasquez with a sacrifice fly to tie the score, 7-7.

The Flying Squirrels went 4-for-19 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 runners on base, including at least one baserunner in each inning.

Ryan Murphy made his first start for Richmond this season and allowed three runs over three innings.

Velasquez finished the game 3-for-5 with a walk and scored three runs. Furman went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs in his Flying Squirrels debut.

The series continues on Thursday night. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (1-2, 4.77) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Emmanuel Chapman (6-2, 3.68). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return home for the final homestand at The Diamond. Diamonds Aren't Forever: The Farewell Series presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch begins Tuesday, Sept. 9 with Time Capsule Tuesday presented by Reynolds Community College. Fans can submit proposals for items to be included in a time capsule that will be placed at CarMax Park. Submissions can be made online here. The first 1,500 fans on Sept. 9 will receive a Farewell Series T-shirt presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch and Reynolds Community College.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.