Peck's Four RBIs Highlight Erie's Big Win

Published on September 3, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (31-28, 76-52 overall) evened up the series with Portland (28-30, 62-63 overall) with a 10-4 win on Wednesday.

Erie scored first, plating a pair in the first inning against Eduardo Rivera (L, 1-5) on a two-run blast by John Peck. Peck's first Double-A homer made it 2-0 Erie.

Max Alba started for Erie. In the third inning, Ahbram Liendo drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on a single from Franklin Arias. Allan Castro's RBI single, made it 2-1.

In the fourth, Ben Malgeri led off with a double. He was on third with one out and scored on Danny Serretti's fielder's choice grounder with the infield in, scoring on Marvin Alcatara's throwing error from second base. Jonathan Brand entered for Rivera and walked Max Clark before allowing an RBI single to Peck. Kevin McGonigle's sacrifice fly made it 5-1 and Jake Holton's RBI single made it 6-1 in a four-run frame.

Alba tossed four innings for Erie, allowing a run on three hits and one walk. He struck out three batters.

Erie added another when Peck struck an RBI double in the fifth. Peck had his first three-hit game in Double, drove in four runs, and fell a triple shy of the cycle.

Holton's solo homer against Zach Bryant in the eighth made it 8-1. Clark smacked a two-run shot in the ninth against Bryant, extending the lead to 10-2 after Portland tallied on a run in the eighth on Ronald Rosario's RBI groundout.

Portland plated a pair in the ninth against Carlos Peña (W, 7-6), but Peña was strong for Erie in long relief. He threw the final five innings for Erie, allowing three runs on six hits and finishing the game.

Erie continues the 12-game roadtrip with the third of six in Portland on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Kenny Serwa faces Hayden Mullins.

