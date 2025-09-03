September 3, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Rosario's two home runs propel Sea Dogs over SeaWolves 8-1 The Portland Sea Dogs (28-29, 62-62) took the series opener 8-1 over the Erie SeaWolves (30-28, 75-52) on Tuesday evening in front of 5,101 fans at Delta Dental Park. Portland took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run home run by Ronald Rosario (10). The Sea Dogs struck again in the bottom of the third. Ahbram Liendo singled and later scored on an RBI double by Marvin Alcantara which made the score 3-0. Allan Castro followed with an RBI single to bring home Alcantara and extend the lead to 4-0. Miguel Bleis grounded into a forceout that allowed Castro to score, which moved the Sea Dogs lead to 5-0. Portland tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run home run by Ronaldo Hernández (2). The Sea Dogs took an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh courtesy of a solo home run by Rosario, his second of the night. LHP Dalton Rogers (4-4, 3.63 ERA) earned the win tossing 5.0 innings scoreless innings while allowing two hits, four walks, and striking out three.

ARIAS MAKES AN IMPACT Boston Red Sox No.1 overall prospect Franklin Arias was promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville on Tuesday afternoon. He wasted no time getting into the hit column, lining a double in his first at-bat and later scored. The top prospect hit .279 with 25 doubles, one triple, six home runs, and 58 RBI while swiping 11 bases over 106 games between Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville. Spending a bulk of his time in High-A, Arias slashed .265 with 21 doubles, a triple, and six home runs throughout 87 games.

BRANNON'S STREAK REACHES DOUBLE DIGITS Sea Dogs catcher/infielder Brooks Brannon has been on fire as of late, currently riding a 10 game hitting streak hitting .381 (16-for-42) with two doubles, four home runs including a grand slam, and 11 RBI. Brannon's 10 game hitting stretch is the longest for the Sea Dogs this season. The utility man has notched 16 hits during the stretch.

CASTRO GETS ON BASE...AGAIN Sea Dogs switch hitter Allan Castro currently holds a 20 game on-base streak (8/9-present) using 25 hits and walking 12 times to do so. It's no secret Castro is the sparkplug for the Sea Dogs offense with a team-high .268 (87-for-325) with 18 doubles, two triples, and 34 RBI through 88 games.

ROSARIO HOMERS TWICE Sea Dogs catcher Ronald Rosario recorded his second two homer game of the season on Tuesday night against Erie. The last time Rosario cracked two long balls was back on July 26 @ Richmond. In his last 14 games, the Venezuelan native is slashing .250 (13-for-52) with two doubles, five home runs, and 16 RBI.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 3, 1994 - Vic Darensbourg becomes the first pitcher in Sea Dogs history to win 10 games in a season with 8.2 innings of 3-hit shutout ball and 7 strikeouts in Portland's 2-0 win over Reading.

ON THE MOUND LHP Eduardo Rivera makes his eighth start of the season sporting a 1-4 record with a 3.55 ERA. Rivera last appeared on August 28 at Hartford when he tossed 5.0 innings of shutout ball, giving up one hit, two walks, and striking out a season-high six batters. In his last two starts, he's tallied at least five strikeouts in both starts.







