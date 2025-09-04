Overn Delivers Walk-Off Win for Baysox on Wednesday Night

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, by a final score of 3-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday night from Prince George's Stadium.

Austin Overn scored Chesapeake's (25-34, 56-70) first run in the first inning with a straight steal of home. After being hit by a pitch to lead off the game, the Orioles No. 30 prospect stole second, third and home, marking the third time at Double-A where he has stolen three or more bases.

Ethan Anderson homered for the first time at Double-A in the second to put the Baysox ahead 2-0. It was also Anderson's first Double-A RBI.

Harrisburg (30-29, 64-64) tied the score in the third on a two-run single from Kevin Made off Chesapeake starting pitcher Zach Fruit. Fruit struck out five but walked six in 2.2 innings pitched in a no-decision.

Senators' starting pitcher Alex Clemmey threw six innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts and set down the final 12 Baysox batters faced.

With the game tied at two after nine innings, a scoreless top of the 10th from Tyson Neighbors (W, 1-0) gave Chesapeake a chance to win in the game in the bottom of the 10th.

A two-out single by Carter Young advanced Brandon Butterworth to third. Against left-hander Dustin Saenz (L, 5-7), Overn lined a game-winning RBI single to left-center for Chesapeake's fifth walk-off win of the season. It's Overn's first walk-off at Double-A and the second of his career.

The Baysox bullpen combined for 7.1 scoreless innings of relief. Gerald Ogando threw 2.1 innings, Carter Baumler threw two scoreless innings, Zane Barnhart struck out the side in a scoreless eighth in his Double-A debut, and Neighbors struck out four in two scoreless frames. The bullpen has allowed just one earned run over its last 18.2 innings (0.49 ERA).

Chesapeake has now won three straight and six of its last eight.

Chesapeake continues its final homestand of the 2025 regular season against Harrisburg tomorrow night from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Nestor German (6-6, 4.02) will get the ball for the Baysox against LHP Erik Tolman (0-1, 6.64) for the Senators. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

