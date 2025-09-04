Felix Reyes Collects Three Hits and Five RBI as Fightin Phils Roll to 16-4 Victory

Published on September 3, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (25-34; 50-76) tallied 15 hits en route to a 16-4 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (29-29; 65-62) on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. With the win, the Fightin Phils evened this week's series at Hartford at one.

The Fightin Phils struck first with a run in the top of the first inning. Aidan Miller led off the game with a single, took second on a wild pitch and then scored on a Carson DeMartini to make it 1-0. Hartford responded with a run in the bottom of the first inning thanks to doubles from Jared Thomas and Braylen Wimmer to tie the game at one.

Reading wasted no time adding two-more runs in the top of the second to take the lead back for good. Leandro Pineda was hit by a pitch and Kehden Hettiger walked to put runners on first and second. After Miller walked to load the bases, DeMartini grounded into a fielders choice and a throwing error allowed two runs to score to make it 3-1. In the bottom of the third, Charlie Condon homered to cut the Reading lead to 3-2.

From there, it was all Reading. After two quick outs in the top of the fourth, Jose Rodriguez and Felix Reyes singled in back-to-back at bats to put runners on first and second. Alex Binelas then singled home Rodriguez and the next batter Dylan Campbell launched a three-run home run to cap off the four-run inning and make it a 7-2 advantage.

The Fightin Phils continued to add one with two more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Miller led off the inning with a walk and stole his 51st base of the season. DeMartini then singled to move Miller to third and put runners on the corners. DeMartini then swiped his 27th bag of the season to put runners on second and third with still no outs. After two ground outs that kept the runners where they were, Binelas hit a two-run single to extend the lead to 9-2.

Reading was not done pouring it on as they added five runs in the top of the sixth. The inning started with three-straight walks to load the bases full of Fightin Phils. DeMartini then walked to score Nick Dunn and make it 10-2. Rodriguez followed with a ground out to plate Leandro Pineda and add another run. Following that, Felix Reyes launched his team-leading 14th home run of the season to make it a 14-2 lead for Reading.

Hartford added two runs in the bottom of the seventh off John McMillon to make it 14-4. In the top of the eighth, Reyes had hit third hit of the night, a two-run double to make it 16-4. It was Reyes' 30th double of the season fifth RBI of the night.

Chuck King (W, 8-6) started for Reading and allowed two runs over five innings, with five strikeouts. Sean Sullivan (L, 9-5) surrendered seven runs on 10 hits across 3.2 innings, with four walks and two strikeouts.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. at the Hartford Yard Goats. RHP Jean Cabrera will be on the mound for Reading, and he will go against LHP Michael Prosecky for Hartford. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

