Charlie Condon Homers for Second Straight Game in Yard Goats Loss

Published on September 3, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT- Charlie Condon homered for the second straight night, but the Yard Goats fell 16-4 to the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. It was a 3-2 game in the fourth inning before Reading scored four runs to prevent the Yard Goats from a third straight win. Condon smashed his 10th homer since joining the Yard Goats in July into the left field seats in the third inning. Hartford is now 1.5 games out of a playoff spot with 10 games left in the regular season.

The Fightin Phils took the early lead in the first inning on Carson DeMartini's RBI single off Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan. Hartford answered in the bottom half as Jared Thomas doubled and Braylen Wimmer followed with an RBI double to even the score 1-1.

The Fightin Phils moved back in front with two runs in the second inning, before Condon responded in the third inning with a solo home run off Reading starter Chuck King to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Reading broke the game open in the fourth inning, scoring four times highlighted by Dylan Campbell's three-run home run. Alex Binelas added a two-run single in the fifth inning, and Felix Reyes launched a three-run homer in the sixth inning as Reading built a 14-2 advantage.

The Yard Goats pushed across two runs in the seventh inning on an error, making it 14-4, but Reyes added a two-run double in the eighth inning to extend the lead to 16-4.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils, Thursday night at 7:10 PM. LHP Michael Prosecky will start for the Yard Goats against RHP Jean Cabrera who will start for Reading. It's Junior Fire Marshal Night and First Responders Night at Dunkin' Park! The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP: Chuck King (8-6)

LP: Sean Sullivan (9-5)

Time: 3:09







Eastern League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.