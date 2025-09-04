Offense Barks For Eight Unanswered Runs in Patriots Win over New Hampshire Wednesday
The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game two of a six-game set at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Wednesday by a score of 8-4.
Somerset scored a season-high six runs in one inning for the second time this season (six in the fifth on 6/28 vs ERI). Overcoming a four-run deficit, it was the largest come-from-behind victory of the season for the Patriots. Somerset improved to 18-2 this season and 59-31 all-time against New Hampshire. The Patriots won their first game of four or more runs for the first time since 8/3 vs. RIC. With 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots maintain their lead over the Hartford Yard Goats for the second half playoff spot in the Northeast Division.
LHP Kyle Carr (3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 4 K) made his Double-A debut and did not factor into the decision.
Carr became the seventh Yankees top-15 prospect to make a start with Somerset this season (Schlittler, Beck, Lagrange, Selvidge, Rodriguez-Cruz, Hess). Carr leads all Yankee minor league pitchers with a 2.20 ERA. Carr ranks second in IP (123.0), BA (.191) and GS (23), third in WHIP (1.09) and seventh in K (108).
RHP Hayden Merda (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) earned the win in his 19th outing of the season.
RF Garrett Martin (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, K) slammed a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning.
SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, R, 2 RBI, 3 K) ripped a two-out, two-run single in the fifth inning. Lombard Jr. has RBI hits in each of the first two games of the series. Lombard Jr. is tied for fifth in the Eastern League with 62 R.
3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-4, R, RBI, 2B, K) slashed an RBI double and scored in the fifth inning. Jasso extended his EL lead in TB to 189. Jasso ranks second in H (120), third in RBI (70) and tied for fifth in R (62).
1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, RBI, K) tied the team-lead with two hits, including an RBI single in the fifth inning. Since 8/1 vs. RIC, Hardman is 25-for-95 (.263/.358/.453) with 14 R, 10 XBH (5 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR), 12 RBI, 13 BB, 2 SB and an .811 OPS.
LF Jace Avina (1-for-4, R, 2 RBI, 2B, K) slashed a two-out, two-run double in the fifth inning.
DH Coby Morales (2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, K) paced the team with two runs by scoring in the fifth and eighth innings.
