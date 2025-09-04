Four-Run Fourth Not Enough to Hold Pace in Jersey

Published on September 3, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Despite scoring four runs with two outs in the top of the fourth inning to take the night's first lead, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-27, 50-76) let a Wednesday lead get away from them with an 8-4 defeat to the Somerset Patriots (31-28, 66-62) at TD Bank Ballpark. A big six-run rally for the Patriots was enough to hand New Hampshire their ninth consecutive loss.

After dealing four scoreless innings, New Hampshire starter Grant Rogers (L, 6-9) allowed six runs in the bottom of the fifth frame. Right-hander Hunter Gregory entered in the bottom of the fifth and went on to allow one run on two hits in 1-1/3 innings of relief. Relievers Conor Larkin and Geison Urbaez handled the bottom of the eighth and ninth innings as Larkin struck out the side in the eighth. Urbaez allowed one, unarned, run on one hit in one relief frame.

Making his Double-A debut, Kyle Carr pitched three scoreless innings for Somerset before finishing with four runs on three hits and three walks across 3-2/3 innings. Geoffrey Gilbert cleaned up the top of the fourth inning and tossed one frame before Hayden Merda (W, 3-1) went 1-1/3 innings. Will Brian, Danny Watson and Michael Arias all fired scoreless innings of relief to close out Somerset's third straight win.

Tonight's top takeaways:

Righties Conor Larkin, Geison Urbaez each strike out the side in relief

OF Gabriel Martinez knocks drives in two, goes 2-for-4

Losing skid slides to nine, longest losing skid of the year

New Hampshire's two-out rally in the top of the fourth began with first baseman Jackson Hornung and third baseman Charles McAdoo each working one-out walks to set up run-scoring knocks. Shortstop Cade Doughty plated Hornung on a single and second baseman Eddinson Paulino followed with a double to cash in McAdoo and make it a 2-0 game. Center fielder Gabriel Martinez then capped off the rally by doubling in Doughty and Paulino to give New Hampshire a 4-0 advantage.

Somerset responded with a six-run bottom of the fifth inning and went on to score eight unanswered runs. After the Patriots loaded the bases with two outs in the inning, shortstop George Lombard Jr. drove in a pair with a single and left fielder Jace Avina followed with a double to tie the game at 4-4. Third baseman Dylan Jasso and first baseman Tyler Hardman wrapped up the rally with back-to-back knocks to make it 6-4.

The Patriots tacked on two more runs on right fielder Garrett Martin's solo homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend their lead to 7-4. Designated hitter Coby Morales scored on a balk in the bottom of the eighth inning, finalizing the score at 8-4.

The series continues their six-game set with another 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Thursday night. New Hampshire's Rafael Sánchez (2-7, 5.42 ERA) climbs the hill against Patriots right-hander Ben Hess (2-1, 3.16 ERA) in the third game of the series.

The Fisher Cats return to the Granite State for the final homestand of 2025 with a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday, September 9.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







