Canal Park to Become 7 17 Credit Union Park

Published on September 4, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and 7 17 Credit Union announce Canal Park will become 7 17 Credit Union Park after the conclusion of the 2025 season.

"7 17 Credit Union has been an amazing partner for us and the Akron community," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "This special naming rights partnership allows us to keep offering $5 tickets and $2.50 hot dogs for every game. We are excited to further our partnership with 7 17 Credit Union because much like our organization, they believe in the power of this great community we live, work and play in every day. We look forward to welcoming fans to 7 17 Credit Union Park in 2026."

7 17 Credit Union is the Official Credit Union of the Akron RubberDucks and earlier this season announced a co-branded credit card. A portion of every transaction with the co-branded card goes to support an annual scholarship given away jointly by the RubberDucks and 7 17 Credit Union.

This partnership between the RubberDucks and 7 17 Credit Union started in 2025, but due to both organizations shared value of community and work to help Akron grow, the extension of the partnership to include the naming right agreement came about quickly. The naming rights agreement runs through the end of the 2031 season.

"For nearly 70 years, 7 17 Credit Union has been helping members build financial strength and a sense of belonging," 7 17 Credit Union President & CEO John Demmler said. "This partnership is about more than putting our name on a ballpark-it's about putting down roots in Akron and becoming part of the fabric of this community. Just as this ballpark has brought people together for decades, we look forward to making 7 17 Credit Union Park a place where families, friends, and neighbors feel at home. At 7 17, we believe in banking with purpose-helping others achieve financial wellness and creating opportunities that strengthen the communities we serve."

7 17 Credit Union Park opened in 1997 and it was the vision of then Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic to build a ballpark on Main Street that would serve as a catalyst for reshaping downtown Akron and improving the lives of its residents. Under the ownership of Fast Forward Sports Group, led by Ken Babby, $18 million of private money has been invested into 7 17 Credit Union Park. Thanks to a great partnership with the City of Akron and current Mayor Shammas Malik, the RubberDucks have continued to make 7 17 Credit Union Park the epicenter of Affordable. Family. Fun. for multiple generations of Akronites. Earlier this season, the RubberDucks welcomed their 10-millionth fan through the gates of the ballpark since opening on April 10, 1997.

"7 17 Credit Union has a strong history in Northeast Ohio and their expansion into Akron means new jobs, new investment, and more opportunities for our residents and small businesses," said Akron Mayor Shammas Malik. "The RubberDucks have been a catalyst for growth in our downtown corridor and our ballpark on Main Street has provided affordable family fun for decades. We're excited for the name change to 7 17 Credit Union Park and we are committed to working alongside 7 17 Credit Union to grow a stronger, more vibrant, and more inclusive economy."

The ballpark name change is subject to the approval of Major League Baseball and the Akron City Council. The partnership was developed collaboratively between the Akron RubberDucks, 7 17 Credit Union, Innovative Partnerships Group, and the City of Akron.

7 17 Credit Union is the largest in Northeast Ohio with 13 branch locations and more than 120,000 members. Established in 1957, we're proud to help people improve their lives financially and support the communities we serve. Anyone is eligible to open accounts with 7 17. To learn more about 7 17, our services, and how to join, visit www.717cu.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks 2025 regular season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 7. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.







Eastern League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.