September 4, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 4, 2025

SEAWOLVES SINK SEA DOGS 10-4 The Portland Sea Dogs (28-30, 62-63) fell 10-4 to the Erie SeaWolves (31-28, 76-52) on Wednesday evening at Delta Dental Park. Erie took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first with a two-run home run by John Peck (1). Portland struck back in the bottom of the third. Ahbram Liendo drew a leadoff walk and then moved to second base on a single from Franklin Arias. A batter later, Allan Castro hit an RBI single which cut the deficit to 2-1. Portland scored a run in the bottom of the eighth. Marvin Alcantara singled and then advanced to third on a double by Castro. Then Alcantara scored on a groundout to cut the lead to 8-2. The Sea Dogs responded in the bottom of the ninth. Ronaldo Hernández doubled and then moved to third on a single from Drew Ehrhard. Hernández later scored on a groundout from Arias to make the game 10-3. The next batter Alcantara laced an RBI single to score Ehrhard, cutting the deficit to 10-4. LHP Eduardo Rivera (1-5, 3.96 ERA) was given the loss pitching 3.1 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits while walking four.

ARIAS NOTCHES TWO MORE HITS Boston Red Sox No.1 overall prospect Franklin Arias went 2-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's loss. In two games at the Double-A level, Arias has three hits, a double, a run scored, and an RBI. The top prospect hit .279 with 25 doubles, one triple, six home runs, and 58 RBI while swiping 11 bases over 106 games between Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville. Spending a bulk of his time in High-A, Arias slashed .265 with 21 doubles, a triple, and six home runs throughout 87 games.

MARVIN'S GIVING US MORE Sea Dogs infielder Marvin Alcantara registered his 15th multi-hit performance, going 2-5 with an RBI and a run scored. In his last two games, Alcantara has four hits in his last nine at-bats. Known for his stellar defense, Marvin's bat is starting to shine. Since August 6, the 20-year-old has only been held hitless in seven games out of the 22 games played.

CASTRO EXTENDS HIS STREAK Sea Dogs switch hitter Allan Castro went 2-5 with an RBI in last night's game and currently holds a 21 game on-base streak (8/9-present) using 25 hits and walking 12 times to do so. It's no secret Castro is the sparkplug for the Sea Dogs offense with a team-high .270 (89-for-330) with 18 doubles, two triples, and 35 RBI through 89 games.

FEEL THE WU Sea Dogs reliever Jeremy Wu-Yelland recorded four strikeouts through 2.0 innings in last night's loss. Over his last five apppearances, Wu-Yelland has racked up 16 strikeouts while only surrendering four earned runs. The southpaw has posted 44 strikeouts over 30.1 innings pitched this season.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 4, 2009 - Ryan Kalish launches a solo-homer into the U.S. Cellular Pavilion with two outs in the 14th inning to give Portland a 3-2 walk-off victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins makes his 17th start of the season sporting a 6-2 record with a 2.26 ERA. Mullins last appeared on August 29 at Hartford when he tossed 5.1 innings of one-run ball, giving up three hits, two walks, and striking out six batters. In his last four starts, he's tallied at least five strikeouts in each appearance.







