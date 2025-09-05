Reading Suffers Loss to Hartford in Game Three

Published on September 4, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Hartford, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (25-35; 50-78) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (3029; 66-62) in a 4-1 loss on Thursday night at Dunkin's Park. The Yard Goat now lead the series 2-1 as the two teams enter game four tomorrow night.

It was a scoreless first three and a half innings thanks to strong pitching on both sides of the mound. Jean Cabrera (L, 6-8) retired 10 straight Hartford batters before giving up the first hit of the night in the bottom of the fourth. A one-out double from Roc Riggio broke Cabrera's no-hit outing and also led to the Yard Goats taking the first lead. With Riggio on second, Charlie Condon followed with a fly out, getting Riggio to third. A wild pitch from Jean Cabrera scored Riggio, making it 1-0 Hartford.

The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth. Jean Cabrera ended his night by allowing one earned run on three hits over five innings of work. Gunner Mayer entered for Cabrera, marking his 38th appearance with the Fightin Phils this season. A single and fielding error put runners on first and second for Hartford. A wild pitch by Mayer allowed both runners to advance a base and be set up in scoring position. Justin Guerrero singled and both runners scored, the second run coming in after a fielding error by Felix Reyes.

Hartford extended their lead in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a two-out RBI single from Charlie Condon. Andrew Baker had taken the mound for Reading as Dyan Jorge singled, then stole second, which set him up to score off the single from Condon. The insurance run put them up 4-0 over Reading going into the top of the eighth.

Felix Reyes got Reading on the board in the top of the eighth with his 56th RBI of the season that scored Aidan Miller. Miller singled during his time at bat then got to third after a fielding error from Dyan Jorge, which also allowed Jose Rodriguez to reach first. That would be the final score of the game as Hartford took the 4-1 win in game three. Michael Prosecky (W, 4-2) earned the win after pitching four shutout innings and only allowing four hits.

Aidan Miller had a strong night after making it on base during all four at-bats thanks to two walks, a double and a single, going 2-for-2 on the night. Caleb Ricketts went 2-for-4 in the loss. Jose Rodriguez, Felix Reyes and Dylan Campbell all recorded a hit as well.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at 7:10 p.m. at the Hartford Yard Goats. RHP Griff McGarry will be on the mound for Reading, and he will go against RHP Jack Mahoney for Hartford. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, September 9, through Sunday, September 14, for the final series of the regular season against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Tuesday is the 22nd Annual Morning Game, with the first 2,000 adults getting a Reading Flapjacks Hat, thanks to Reading Hospital. On Wednesday, the first 1,000 fans receive a Pride Night R-Phils Rainbow Cup, presented by Kutztown University and LGBTQ+ Resource Center at Kutztown University. Thursday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. Friday night features fireworks, thanks to Savage Auto Group. Saturday night is a MEGA Blast fireworks show, sponsored by Penske and the Fightin Phils will play as the "Reading Prost" in an Oktoberfest Celebration. The season and series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Uncut Player Baseball Card Poster for the first 2,000 kids, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

