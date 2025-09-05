Guerrero's Three Hits, Prosecky's Strong Outing Lead Yard Goats to 4-1 Victory

Published on September 4, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Juan Guerrero had three hits and drove in a run, while Michael Prosecky fired five shutout innings as the Hartford Yard Goats earned a 4-1 victory on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. Relievers Victory Juarez and Austin Smith worked the final four innings and retired 11 of 15 batters faced. Charlie Condon drove in a run in his fifth straight game with his RBI single in the seventh inning. Hartford has now taken two of the first three games in the series.

The Yard Goats struck first in the fourth inning against Reading starter Jean Cabrera. With two outs, Roc Riggio doubled and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0 Hartford.

The Yard Goats extended their lead in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Juan Guerrero that allowed Braylen Wimmer and Bryant Betancourt to score making it 3-0 Hartford.

Charlie Condon delivered in the seventh inning with an RBI single, driving in Dyan Jorge to give Hartford a 4-0 lead.

Reading scored its only run in the eighth inning against reliever Victor Juarez, as Aidan Miller came home on Felix Reyes' RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Yard Goats starter Michael Prosecky went five strong innings on the mound, striking out six while allowing no runs and just four hits. After walking the first two batters of the game, Prosecky retired six of the next seven batters. Reliever Victor Juarez worked three innings and allowed just an unearned run on three hits. Austin Smith retired the side in order in the ninth inning to record his fourth win.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils, Friday night at Dunkin' Park. RHP Jack Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats against RHP Griff McGarry who will start for Reading. It's Yard Goats Adult Jersey Giveaway Night! Stick around after the game for a FREE concert with hip hop pioneers The Sugarhill Gang! The game will be streamed on Milb.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Michael Prosecky (4-2)

LP: Jean Cabrera (6-8)

S: Austin Smith (4)

Time: 2:25







