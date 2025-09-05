Lombard Jr. Homers in Rain-Shortened Win over New Hampshire Thursday
Published on September 4, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game three of a six-game set at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Thursday by a score of 4-1.
The game began under a two hour and eight-minute delay and was called in the middle fifth inning due to rain. Somerset improved to 19-2 this season and 60-31 all-time against New Hampshire. With nine games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots maintain their 1.5-game lead over the Hartford Yard Goats for the second half playoff spot in the Northeast Division.
RHP Ben Hess (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 K) earned his third win in a row in his sixth Double-A start.
Over his last three starts, Hess is 3-0 with a 3.82 ERA with 25 K, 5 BB and 9 H over 15.2 IP. Hess ranks third among Yankee minor league pitchers in K (133), tied for fifth in GS (21) and eighth in IP (97.1).
SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, K) smashed a solo home run in the third for his eighth Double-A home run.
Lombard Jr. has RBI hits in each of the first three games of the series for a total of four RBI. Lombard Jr. ranks fifth in the Eastern League with 63 R.
2B Jake Gatewood (2-for-2, R, 2 2B) was the only Patriot to record a multi-hit game, ripping two doubles and scoring in the second inning.
In 29 games with the Patriots, 15 of Gatewood's 29 hits are extra-base hits, making for a .436 SLG.
Images from this story
|
George Lombard, Jr. of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases
Eastern League Stories from September 4, 2025
- Lombard Jr. Homers in Rain-Shortened Win over New Hampshire Thursday - Somerset Patriots
- Wednesday Rain Hands Cats Another Loss in Somerset - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Rosario's Big Night Powers Akron to 6-3 Win - Akron RubberDucks
- SeaWolves Fall to Sea Dogs on Thursday - Erie SeaWolves
- Guerrero's Three Hits, Prosecky's Strong Outing Lead Yard Goats to 4-1 Victory - Hartford Yard Goats
- Reading Suffers Loss to Hartford in Game Three - Reading Fightin Phils
- Binghamton Falls to Akron on Thursday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Baysox Pitch One-Hit Shutout to Win Fourth Straight - Chesapeake Baysox
- Arias Clubs First Double-A Home Run in 13-2 Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Tolman and Huff Solid in Senators in 1-0 Loss - Harrisburg Senators
- Thursday's Yard Goats Game Notes vs Reading - Hartford Yard Goats
- Flying Squirrels Announce Additional Promotions for Final Homestand at the Diamond - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- RHP R.J. Gordon Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for August - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Felix Reyes Named Eastern League Player of the Month of August - Reading Fightin Phils
- September 4, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Canal Park to Become 7 17 Credit Union Park - Akron RubberDucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Lombard Jr. Homers in Rain-Shortened Win over New Hampshire Thursday
- Offense Barks For Eight Unanswered Runs in Patriots Win over New Hampshire Wednesday
- Yankees Promote LHP Kyle Carr to Double-A Somerset
- Rodriguez-Cruz Becomes Active MiLB Strikeouts King, Lombard Jr. Plates Game-Winning Run in Win over New Hampshire Tuesday
- Jasso Adds to Team-Leading RBI Mark in Patriots Series Finale Loss to Binghamton