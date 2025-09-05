Lombard Jr. Homers in Rain-Shortened Win over New Hampshire Thursday

Published on September 4, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









George Lombard, Jr. of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases

(Somerset Patriots) George Lombard, Jr. of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game three of a six-game set at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Thursday by a score of 4-1.

The game began under a two hour and eight-minute delay and was called in the middle fifth inning due to rain. Somerset improved to 19-2 this season and 60-31 all-time against New Hampshire. With nine games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots maintain their 1.5-game lead over the Hartford Yard Goats for the second half playoff spot in the Northeast Division.

RHP Ben Hess (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 K) earned his third win in a row in his sixth Double-A start.

Over his last three starts, Hess is 3-0 with a 3.82 ERA with 25 K, 5 BB and 9 H over 15.2 IP. Hess ranks third among Yankee minor league pitchers in K (133), tied for fifth in GS (21) and eighth in IP (97.1).

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, K) smashed a solo home run in the third for his eighth Double-A home run.

Lombard Jr. has RBI hits in each of the first three games of the series for a total of four RBI. Lombard Jr. ranks fifth in the Eastern League with 63 R.

2B Jake Gatewood (2-for-2, R, 2 2B) was the only Patriot to record a multi-hit game, ripping two doubles and scoring in the second inning.

In 29 games with the Patriots, 15 of Gatewood's 29 hits are extra-base hits, making for a .436 SLG.

Images from this story







Eastern League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.