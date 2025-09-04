Felix Reyes Named Eastern League Player of the Month of August

(Reading, PA) - Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that Felix Reyes was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for August.

Over 28 games in August, Reyes slashed .374/.400/.565 (.965 OPS), while adding 23 runs, 13 doubles, three home runs and 24 RBI. Reyes posted multi-hit games in 12-of-28 contests, which included six games with three-or-more hits. He had a four-hit game on Aug. 2 at Hartford and five hits on Aug. 9 at New Hampshire, becoming the first Fightin Phil since Luke Williams in 2019 to have five hits in a game.

For the month of August, Reyes led the Eastern League in batting average (.374), was first in RBI (24), 8th in slugging percentage (.565), 8th in OPS (.965), first in hits (43), T-1st in doubles (13), third in extra-base hits (16), second in total bases (65) and first in runs scored (23). His 43 hits were tied for the most in Minor League Baseball in August.

On the season, Reyes has played in 87 games entering play on Thursday. He's slashing .337/.369/.572 (.941 OPS), with 58 runs, 30 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 55 RBI. He holds the following Eastern League ranks on the season: 1st AVG (.337), 6th OBP (.369), 1st SLG (.572), 1st OPS (.941), T-4th hits (112), 1st 2B (30), 2nd XBH (47) and 1st in total bases (190).

Reyes currently leads the Eastern League and all of Double-A in batting average by 31 points. He also leads all of Minor League Baseball in average as well. Reyes is on track to become the first Fightin Phil since Tagg Bozied in 2010 to win the Eastern League batting title. Just four R-Phils have won the league batting crown since 1967.

Reyes also paces the league with 30 doubles and he'll look to become the first Fightin Phil to lead the league in doubles since Darick Hall in 2019. His .337 batting average would be third all-time for Reading single-season average and he would be the 23rd R-Phil all time to have 30-or-more doubles in a season. Reyes has posted career highs in nearly every offensive category this season.

Reyes appeared in 85 games with Jersey Shore (A+) in 2024; and split the 2023 season between Clearwater (A) and Jersey Shore. His second full pro season in 2022 was between the FCL-Phillies (ROK) and Clearwater. Reyes began his pro career in 2021, also splitting time between the FCL-Phillies and Clearwater. Reyes was signed by the Phillies as an International Free Agent Feb. 22, 2020, out of the Dominican Republic, at 18-years old.

