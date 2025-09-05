Binghamton Falls to Akron on Thursday

September 4, 2025

AKRON, Ohio - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (39-21, 84-43) fell to the Akron RubberDucks, 6-3, on Thursday night at Canal Park.

New York Mets right-handed reliever Reed Garrett began a rehab assignment with Binghamton. Garrett started and recorded two strikeouts over one scoreless inning, while issuing one hit (a single). Garrett threw 15 pitches and 11 strikes.

After falling behind 2-0, Binghamton scored two runs in the top of the third to tie the game against right-hander Rorik Maltrud (3-3). Second baseman Jefrey De Los Santos and center fielder A.J. Ewing hit back-to-back singles to open the inning. Left fielder Nick Morabito drove in a run on a groundout and catcher Chris Suero later hit a game-tying sacrifice fly.

Akron (29-31, 72-56) then scored four-unanswered runs with two in the third inning and two in the fourth inning against right-hander Will Watson (0-2), who made a relief appearance in his second Double-A outing. In the third inning, designated hitter Alfonsin Rosario hit a two-run double. In the fourth inning Akron scored a run on a double play and on a wild pitch that made it 6-2.

Akron got out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Watson. Rosario hit a solo home run and center fielder Guy Lipscomb later hit an RBI single.

Ewing drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning that cut Binghamton's deficit to 6-3.

Right-hander Jordan Geber threw 2.2 scoreless innings in relief of Watson and recorded one strikeout, while allowing two hits. Geber has not allowed an earned run in seven-straight appearances.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game road series against the RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Friday at Canal Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Ewing went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run, and a strikeout, which extended his hit streak to 13 games and marked his third-straight multi-hit game...Ewing recorded his 12th multi-hit game in 20 games at the Double-A level...Morabito went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a strikeout, which marked his 31st multi-hit game...Suero snapped his 29-game on-base streak, which was the longest active streak in the Eastern League.







