Thursday's Yard Goats Game Notes vs Reading

Published on September 4, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

TONIGHT'S YARD GOATS GAME WILL BE TELEVISED ON NESN+

Hartford Yard Goats (29-29) vs Reading Fightin Phils (25-34)

Thursday, September 4, 2025 (7:10 PM) @ Dunkin' Park

Yard Goats LHP Michael Prosecky vs Reading RHP Jean Cabrera

Game #59 2nd half Game #128

TV: NESN+ Video Stream: MLB.TV, Bally Live, MiLB.TV

Audio Stream: Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, audacy.com/wtic

The Yard Goats continue a 12-game homestand and continue a six-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils... The Yard Goats are 1.5 games out of a playoff spot with 10 games remaining in the regular season... Hartford won 5 of 6 games in Somerset, lost four of six games to Portland and split the first two against Reading... Playoff tickets are on sale..

YARD GOATS STARTING PITCHER:

LHP Michael Prosecky makes 8th start with Yard Goats (26th overall) and seeks 4th win... Rockies #24 Prospect (MLB.com)... LP Thur vs POR (1.1 IP 6R)... Has allowed 2 or fewer runs in 4 of 7 starts in EL... Earned first AA win Aug 3 vs REA (6 IP 1R)... Went 7-5, 3.86 ERA in 18GS at High-A Spokane.. Tied for Northwest League lead in starts, ranked 3rd in K's (93), T-2nd wins, 2nd IP, 7th ERA, 3rd OBA... Rockies 6th round pick in 2022 (Louisville)

HARTFORD YARD GOATS ROSTER (28) Active Players

16-P/12-POS Roster includes two 1st rounders, 1B Charlie Condon (#2 prospect), OF Benny Montgomery... Prospect Watch: #3 OF Cole Carrigg, #8 OF Jared Thomas, #11 Roc Riggio, #13 LHP Sean Sullivan, #21 LHP Welinton Herrera, #23 LHP Konner Eaton, # 24 LHP Michael Prosecky.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS: Aug 24 RHP McCade Brown promoted from Yard Goats to Colorado, LHP Konner Eaton promoted to Yard Goats from Spokane... Aug 5: RHP Davis Palermo promoted to HFD, Carson Skipper to AAA...

THE OPPONENT

Tonight is the 15th of 18 games (3 series) between the Yard Goats and Fightin' Phils... The Yard Goats won the first two series against Reading (4 of 6) in June in Reading and July 29-August 3 at Dunkin' Park, the last home series win for Hartford... The Yard Goats are 59-64 all-time vs Reading but are 9-5 in 2025...

GOAT FEED...THE YARD GOATS

NESN/NESN+ will televise 41 Yard Goats games live from Dunkin' Park... The Yard Goats have had 4 walk-off home runs and eight walk-off wins... OF Cole Carrigg is trying to become the first Yard Goats player to lead the EL in runs scored and is single-season stolen base king... He also leads all of baseball with 17 OF assists... 3B Kyle Karros & RHP McCade Brown are the first 2025 Goats to make MLB debuts with a total of 19 former Goats debuting this year... Lead EL (.982 Fielding %), 2nd EL 181 SB...







