SeaWolves Fall to Sea Dogs on Thursday

Published on September 4, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

The Erie SeaWolves (76-53) dropped Thursday night's tilt against the Portland Sea Dogs (63-63) by a 13-2 final at Hadlock Field. Despite the loss, Erie has won seven of the team's past nine games.

Portland opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Marvin Alcantara reached on an error would come around to score on a Brooks Brannon base hit for a 1-0 lead.

Erie responded in the top of the second when Jake Holton clubbed his 19th home run of the season over the Maine Monster in left. The solo blast made it a 1-1 game.

The Dogs retook the lead in the last of the second when Juan Chacon led off with a triple and scored on a Karson Simas groundout for a 2-1 advantage.

Portland added to the lead in the home half of the fourth, taking a 6-1 lead. Bannon led off with a walk and with two outs, both Simas and Ahbram Liendo walked, loading the bases. A passed ball plated Bannon and Franklin Arias followed with three-run home run.

Erie closed the gap to 6-2 in the sixth. Kevin McGingle led off with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. He moved to third on a Holton groundout and scored on a Justice Bigbie groundout.

The Sea Dogs put the game out of reach in the bottom of the eighth against Erie reliever Andrew Magno. Rolando Hernandez and Chacon started the inning with back-to-back singles. Simas followed and lifted a three-run home run for a 9-2 Portland lead. The Dogs plated four more runs in the inning for a 13-2 lead entering the ninth.

Portland starter Haden Mullins (7-2) earned the win allowing a run on four hits with a pair of walks and six strikeouts in five innings.

Erie starter Kenny Serwa (5-6) took the loss allowing six runs, five earned, on four hits with four walks and no strikeouts over five innings.

Erie continues the 12-game road trip with the fourth game of a six game in Portland on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

T he SeaWolves conclude the regular season September 9-14 when they host the Altoona Curve. The series features the top two prospects in baseball, the Tigers' Kevin McGonigle (MLB Pipeline #2 prospect) and the Pirates' Konnor Griffin (MLB Pipeline #1 prospect).

The 2025 Eastern League Playoffs, presented by UPMC, begin on Tuesday, September 16. The SeaWolves have home field advantage throughout the playoffs with the first of four potential playoff games at UPMC Park on Thursday, September 18. Playoff ticket packages and single game tickets are available now at SeaWolves.com.







